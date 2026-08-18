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Clan of Xymox‘s “In Love We Trust” turns 17 on 18 August. The Dutch dark wave band released the album on 18 August 2009 through Trisol Music Group, its first release for the German label and, according to Wikipedia, a return to the layered sound of the band’s earlier 4AD years.

‘In Love We Trust’ tracklist and credits

“In Love We Trust” was written, recorded and produced by Ronny Moorings, mastered by Steve Laskarides, with artwork by Mojca and photography by Sandra Nagler. Mojca also contributed additional vocals on “Love Got Lost.” The album was issued on CD in Germany via Trisol, in the US via Metropolis Records, and in Russia via Gravitator Records, and was later reissued on 180-gram blue vinyl by Trisol.

The album runs 10 tracks:

“Emily”

“Hail Mary”

“Desdemona”

“Judas”

“In Love We Trust”

“Sea of Doubt”

“Morning Glow”

“Home Sweet Home”

“Love Got Lost”

“On a Mission”

The album is available to stream via Spotify.

Side-Line previously reported on a vinyl release for ‘In Love We Trust’ in 2015, six years after the album’s original release.

About Clan of Xymox

Clan of Xymox, also known simply as Xymox, are a Dutch rock band formed in Nijmegen, Netherlands, in 1983 by Ronny Moorings (guitar, vocals) and Anka Wolbert (bass, vocals), later joined by Pieter Nooten and Frank Weyzig after the group relocated to Amsterdam. Taking their name from “zymotic,” the band released the self-released EP “Subsequent Pleasures” in 1983, limited to 500 copies. An invitation from Brendan Perry to support Dead Can Dance on a UK tour led to a deal with 4AD, which released the band’s eponymous debut album in 1985 and “Medusa” in 1986.

The band, now abbreviated to Xymox, moved to Wing Records (a Polydor/PolyGram subsidiary) for “Twist of Shadows” (1989) and “Phoenix” (1991). “Twist of Shadows” became the band’s commercial peak, selling more than 300,000 copies worldwide on the strength of the singles “Blind Hearts,” “Obsession” and “Imagination,” the latter reaching number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100. Wolbert and Nooten left after “Phoenix,” and Moorings continued the project through the acid house-influenced “Metamorphosis” (1992) and “Headclouds” (1993), released independently.

In 1997, Moorings reverted the band’s name to Clan of Xymox and moved to Germany to resume songwriting, signing first with the US label Tess Records and then, in 1998, with Metropolis Records. The albums “Hidden Faces” (1997), “Creatures” (1999) and “Notes from the Underground” (2001) followed, alongside a 1998 US reissue of the first two 4AD albums. “FareWell” arrived in 2003 and “Breaking Point” in 2006, both on Metropolis. In 2009, the band signed with Trisol Music Group and released “In Love We Trust,” followed by “Darkest Hour” (2011), a more industrial-leaning record, and the covers album “Kindred Spirits” (2012), featuring reinterpretations of songs by The Cure, Depeche Mode, Joy Division and David Bowie. “Matters of Mind, Body and Soul” (2014) was distributed across Europe, the US and Russia via Trisol, Metropolis and Gravitator respectively, and “Days of Black” followed in 2017.

More recent releases include “Spider on the Wall” (2020), the COVID-19-themed concept album “Limbo” (2021), and “Exodus” (2024), followed six months later by the EP “Blood of Christ.” Side-Line’s retrospective interview with Ronny Moorings traced the band’s history in his own words. Seventeen years after “In Love We Trust” reintroduced Clan of Xymox to Trisol’s catalog, the album remains a hinge point between the band’s 4AD-era sound and its more recent work.

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