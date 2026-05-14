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First time at Out Of Line Weekender, and already one clear impression: this festival fits Berlin perfectly. Across three days at Astra Kulturhaus from 7 to 9 May 2026, it brought together dark electronics, synth-pop, EBM, post-punk, and industrial in a way that felt curated rather than crowded, with a warm, responsive audience, excellent organization, and lights that often shaped the mood as strongly as the music did.

Out Of Line Weekender 2026

Berlin, first impressions, and a night that knew how to build its own voltage

Thursday review: ghostbells, Twin Noir, Priest, Miguel Angeles, Dina Summer, Sierra Veins

Friday review: genCAB, Vanguard, Reaper, Rummelsnuff, CHROM, De/Vision Redux, Aesthetic Perfection

Saturday review: Promenade Cinema, Mildreda, Dawn of Ashes, House of Harm, Massive Ego, Ashbury Heights, KITE

This was my first time at Out Of Line Weekender, and I could not have imagined a more convincing beginning. Some festivals feel portable, as though they could be lifted out of one city and dropped into another without losing much of themselves. This one felt inseparable from Berlin. Its breadth of temperament, its tolerance for contradiction, its appetite for elegance and abrasion existing in the same room, all of that seemed to belong to the city’s own nervous system. Berlin’s openness is never simply about inclusiveness in the abstract; it is also about permission, about allowing different shades of darkness, glamour, theatricality, queer energy, industrial severity, and electronic seduction to coexist without requiring them to explain themselves. Out Of Line Weekender understood that instinctively.

The audience understood it too, and for a first timer that may have been the biggest surprise of all. They were warm, responsive, generous to every act on the bill, and alert in a way that changed the entire room. Nobody behaved as though the evening would only “properly” begin with the bigger names. People listened from the start. They moved. They reacted visibly to details, to textures, to small shifts in mood. That kind of audience is a gift to any festival, and on Thursday it gave the night both its pulse and its dignity. The organization helped enormously as well. Astra is a strong venue to begin with, but the whole setup felt properly cared for: smooth entry, enough space to breathe, excellent visibility, a human atmosphere around the merch and meeting areas, and lighting that did far more than illuminate bodies onstage. It sculpted each set differently, sometimes sharpening the aggression, sometimes bathing the room in melancholy, sometimes turning the stage into a place of near cinematic tension.

Out Of Line Weekender 2026 Thursday review: ghostbells, Twin Noir, Priest, Miguel Angeles, Dina Summer, Sierra Veins

ghostbells opened the evening with far more force than many headliners manage an hour later. The duo has built its identity around the collision of new wave shadow and EBM drive, yet live the balance tipped decisively toward impact: forceful, catchy, immediate, and physically persuasive. Bathed in red light, with a vocalist whose presence felt both beautiful and dynamic, the set came through with a confidence that instantly animated the room. What worked so well was the refusal of passivity. This was not melancholia presented as mood alone, but melancholy sharpened into movement, into pressure, into rhythm that knew exactly how to grip a festival crowd from the first minutes. As an opener, ghostbells did something invaluable: they set a high voltage without exhausting it.

Twin Noir, the Berlin duo founded in 2021 and built around Cody Barcelona and Ian Volt, brought a different type of intelligence into the room. Their own shorthand, “2 Punks and a Tape Machine,” sounds playful, but there is something much sharper at work in the live setting: a stripped post-punk and wave attack shaped by wiry discipline, darkly danceable electronics, and a certain urban wit. What I liked most was their control. The set felt lean without feeling thin, raw without becoming careless. There was real style in the way they handled repetition and structure, and their German lyrics gave the performance a tautness that suited the night perfectly. Berlin post-punk can sometimes mistake pose for intensity; Twin Noir never did. They were focused, smart, and fully convincing.

Then came Priest, and for me this was one of the emotional anchors of the evening, because they have long been one of my favorite projects. What I had hoped for, they delivered. The characteristic studded masks were there, of course, giving the set that immediately recognizable Priest iconography, but what matters with them has never been image alone. The performance carried exceptional energy, channeled through a visual and sonic precision that never flattened into sterility. Priest have that rare ability to appear sleek, controlled, and emotionally charged at once. The lighting suited them magnificently, slicing the stage into clean futuristic planes, while the audience gave back exactly the kind of focused enthusiasm their set deserved. Watching them here, masked and immaculate, felt deeply satisfying. They did not simply play well. They changed the room’s chemistry.

Miguel Angeles then detonated whatever composure remained. His work already sits at the crossroads of rap, punk, and electronics, but live that hybrid became an act of outright aggression. He was jumping, spitting energy into the room, driving the set forward with pounding rhythm and a repeated insistence on force, on impact, on refusing restraint. With his jewellery flashed under the lights and a whole visual language that felt like it had arrived from a completely different world, he became the evening’s great rupture, a total shift in texture, temperament, and social temperature. That was exactly why the set worked. It did not simply diversify the bill. It shocked it into a wider range. The audience did not recoil. They leaned in. That made the entire performance feel even more dangerous and alive

And then Dina Summer, one of my absolute favorites, arrived to pull the emotional threads together. The Berlin trio of Dina P., Local Suicide, and Kalipo have developed a sound that threads dark disco, cold wave nostalgia, and club instinct into something that feels both elegant and emotionally bruised, but what makes them truly special live is Dina herself. She commands the stage in an elegant way, yes, but never a passive or distant one. There is something slightly cheeky, slightly sharp in her presence, a poised confidence that gives the performance its own particular tension. Their set was beautiful, deeply emotional, and full of that suspended feeling only certain bands can create, as though the room were dancing and remembering at the same time. I have always found something unusually affecting in Dina Summer’s atmosphere, and Thursday confirmed that instinct again. Their music does not plead for emotion. It draws it out with style, restraint, and absolute confidence.

The closing word belonged to Sierra Veins, and there was something wonderfully appropriate in ending the evening with an artist whose universe seems built from pressure, drama, and release. Her dark electronic language draws from synthwave, EBM, and darkwave, and live all of that crystallized into a set of overwhelming authority. She felt like the queen of sonic mayhem, yes, but with command rather than chaos at the center of it. Her delivery was exceptional, fierce, total, and utterly inhabited. There are performers who stand inside a show and performers who seem to generate the weather around them. Sierra belongs to the latter category. By the time she finished, the audience was fully hers.

What made Thursday so memorable was not simply the strength of the bill, though the curation was excellent, but the way every element met the others at exactly the right angle. The crowd was generous. The lights were stunning. The room never sagged. The transitions felt intelligent. And because it was my first encounter with the festival, everything arrived with the additional force of discovery. By the end of day one, Out Of Line Weekender had already made its case with remarkable clarity: this is a festival that understands pacing, respects its audience, and knows how to let very different artists occupy the same world without diluting any of them.

Out Of Line Weekender 2026 Friday: genCAB, Vanguard, Reaper, Rummelsnuff, CHROM, De/Vision Redux, Aesthetic Perfection

Berlin turned the voltage up

If the first day of Out Of Line Weekender introduced the festival’s emotional intelligence, the second one arrived like a clenched fist. Friday was the night of force: strong electronics, aggressive performance, sonic violence, bodies moving almost instinctively to impact, distortion, rhythm, and release. Yet what made it memorable was not brutality alone, but the way that aggression kept colliding with melody, memory, melancholy, and a very Berlin kind of openness. In a city that has always understood friction better than smoothness, this program made perfect sense. It was hard, theatrical, excessive, intimate, and strangely communal at the same time. The audience met it beautifully. They were fully in it from early on, responsive in the right places, emotionally available when the music opened, and eager to surrender when the stage demanded it.

Visually, Friday may have been the strongest day of the three. The lights were stunning throughout, not merely dramatic, but genuinely interpretive. They sharpened silhouettes, carved out tension, and gave the heavier sets a kind of cinematic pressure. Nothing felt generic. Each act seemed to inherit a different visual climate, and that made the whole evening feel less like a sequence of concerts than like a carefully designed descent.

genCAB opened the night with what felt like a controlled flood blast, a set that managed to be terrifying, emotional, and strangely beautiful all at once. The project, led by David Dutton, has long worked in that dense zone where dark electro, post-industrial textures, and more recent traces of shoegaze and post-hardcore can coexist without cancelling one another out. Live, that amalgam becomes even more intense. What hit me first was the pressure of the sound, then the emotional undertow beneath it. This was not cold programming for its own sake. There was something deeply human in the force of it, something haunted and bruised, which made the aggression feel earned rather than cosmetic. As an opener, it was devastatingly effective.

Vanguard continued the assault from a different angle. Founded in 2008 by Jonas Olofsson and Patrik Hansson, the Swedish duo has spent years refining a sound that moves between synth-pop clarity and harder electronic propulsion. On Friday, that Swedish attack conquered Berlin with ease. Their set was energetic, sharply delivered, and sustained by a very tangible rapport with the audience. You could feel the room trusting them quickly. What I admired most was the balance: they never lost melodic shape, even when the performance leaned heavily into physical momentum. It was one of those shows that reminds you how much power there still is in structure, in choruses, in electronics that know how to move a crowd without flattening themselves into pure function.

Then came Reaper, and with Reaper the evening fully embraced its harsher instincts. The project’s fusion of techno, aggrotech, and dark electro hit exactly as it should live: aggressive, danceable, catchy, and completely uninterested in restraint. Vasi Vallis has always understood that club violence works best when it knows how to seduce before it attacks, and that was palpable here. The performance carried all the bite one could want, but the hooks were just as important as the impact. The crowd responded accordingly, not with polite appreciation but with immediate bodily recognition. This was one of the points in the evening where the floor seemed to stop thinking and simply obey.

Rummelsnuff then arrived as the great glorious shock to the system, both visually and sonically. Roger Baptist, alias Rummelsnuff, is a songwriter, entertainer, and weightlifter whose music travels under names like Männermusik, Sporthymnen, shanties, and workers’ songs, which already tells you this is no ordinary festival booking. In the middle of such a relentlessly electronic bill, he functioned as a rupture and a provocation, but also as a reminder that darkness in music need not always wear the same uniform. His outlook alone reconfigured the room. Then the songs did the rest. There was humour, theatrical absurdity, brute physicality, and a very specific Eastern German charisma that cannot really be replicated or translated. Some people in the audience looked delighted, some stunned, many both at once. Exactly as it should be.

CHROM brought the evening back into melodic electro with absolute confidence. Founded in 2007 by Christian Marquis and Thomas Winters, the project has long stood for a synthesis of synth-pop, EBM, and club electro built on strong bass weight and memorable hooks, and Friday proved how durable that formula remains when handled by people who know exactly what they are doing. Their set was dynamic, tight, and deeply catchy, the kind of performance that lets melody hit with full force without sacrificing pressure. By that point in the evening, the audience was already fully primed, and CHROM used that energy wisely, not overplaying, not forcing, simply delivering songs with enough momentum and enough emotional clarity to make the room move as one organism.

Then came one of the night’s most affecting moments: De/Vision Redux. As a format built around Steffen Keth and Daniel Myer, reimagining DE/VISION material in a more modern and more electronic shape, it could easily have felt like a technical exercise in revision. On stage, it felt like the opposite. It felt lived. What made the set so moving was not merely the songs themselves, but the way Steffen carried them. His voice has always possessed that unmistakable emotional current, and his performance style, direct, inward, and deeply affecting without turning theatrical for the sake of it, made the whole room follow him almost instinctively. Daniel Myer gave the material a different pulse, a sharper electronic body, but never at the expense of its melancholy core. Many people around me were visibly moved, and understandably so. This is what dark electronic music can do at its best: it can hold sadness, nostalgia, memory, and emotional complexity inside a fully electronic blast without diminishing any of them. For a while, the room seemed suspended between dancefloor instinct and private recollection.

And then, to finish, Aesthetic Perfection hit the stage with the kind of charisma that turns a closing set into an event. Daniel Graves’ long-running industrial pop force has spent more than two decades redefining dark electro by blending industrial, pop, goth, and everything between, and Friday’s special oldschool electro framing gave that history extra bite. Graves was, quite simply, on fire: aggressive, magnetic, razor sharp, and entirely in command of the room. He has that rare talent for making intensity feel both precise and unhinged, as though the performance could fly apart at any second while somehow remaining perfectly steered. The audience gave him everything back. It was loud, ecstatic, and deserved. By the end, Friday had completed its arc from opening terror to full scale catharsis.

What I loved most about this second day was the way it proved that aggression alone is never enough. Friday worked because each artist brought a different temperature to the same broad field of force: genCAB with emotional sonic terror, Vanguard with Scandinavian precision and crowd connection, Reaper with punishing dancefloor instinct, Rummelsnuff with glorious disorientation, CHROM with melodic propulsion, De/Vision Redux with aching beauty, and Aesthetic Perfection with pure charismatic demolition. The audience understood all of it. Berlin held all of it. And the festival, once again, knew exactly how to let those extremes coexist without ever letting the evening lose its shape.

Out Of Line Weekender 2026 Saturday: Promenade Cinema, Mildreda, Dawn of Ashes, House of Harm, Massive Ego, Ashbury Heights, KITE

The closing day, where intensity widened into feeling

Saturday, the grand finale of Out Of Line Weekender, offered the most beautiful emotional palette of the entire festival. After Thursday’s sense of discovery and Friday’s full scale electronic assault, the final day opened the field wider. There was still force, still impact, still the physical thrill that this festival understands so well, but the dominant impression was different. Saturday moved through longing, fragility, theatrical power, darkness, tenderness, glamour, rupture, and finally catharsis. It felt like a day built not around one mood, but around emotional range itself.

It began with Promenade Cinema, and from the first moments it was obvious that the room was in the hands of something special. The duo from Manchester has always known how to marry electronics with drama, but live the effect is stronger, because the voice at the centre of the songs does not simply lead the music; it fills the entire room with presence. The minimal elegance of the stage image only sharpened that effect. There was nothing excessive in the visual presentation, and that restraint made the performance even more powerful. What stayed with me was the sheer force of the vocal range, the way beauty and command could coexist without one softening the other. It was a stunning way to open the day, poised and emotionally immediate at once.

Mildreda’s concert was, for me, one of the most deeply felt moments of the whole festival. The Belgian dark electro project led by Jan Dewulf has always carried real affective and psychological weight, and once again they proved why. Their emotional depth and powerful performances have inspired me for a long time. There is something in what they do that goes beyond performance in the usual sense. Their work keeps circling states of mind, pain, collapse, longing, inner violence, and spiritual conflict, including a difficult, often charged engagement with religion, and yet nothing about it feels theoretical or imposed. On stage, all of it becomes lived language. There are moments when I watch them and feel as if a bruised soul itself had stepped into light and sound. Their emotions are so vivid and palpable that disbelief becomes impossible; I believe them, and in that moment I often recognise the same emotional weather within myself. The translation is that complete. Every time I see them, I am struck again by how fully they deliver, how naturally they turn inner fracture into music without reducing it or sentimentalizing it. They remain one of the most persuasive examples of how dark electronic music can speak a genuinely human language.

Then came Dawn of Ashes, and suddenly the stage belonged to a much harsher, darker theatre. Founded in Los Angeles by Kristof Bathory and shaped across more than two decades of movement between aggrotech, industrial, and blackened extremity, the project carries that long evolution very visibly into the live setting. What hit me first was how much was going on visually: horrorish makeup, theatrical gestures, a stage presence that felt almost ritualistic, and a total commitment to atmosphere. But none of it felt decorative. The music was aggressive in a fully embodied way, and the visual dimension sharpened that aggression rather than softening it into spectacle. There was something savage and almost ceremonial in the whole set, as if violence, dread, and performance had been welded into one language for half an hour. On a closing day built around emotional range, Dawn of Ashes brought in a necessary note of the grotesque and the feral, and they did it with real force.

House of Harm turned out to be one of my personal revelations of the festival. The Boston act moves in that rich zone where post-punk tension, darkwave atmosphere, and synth driven melancholy reinforce one another rather than competing for space, and live that balance became deeply compelling. There was a beautiful severity to the set, enough emotional weight to keep it from feeling stylish for style’s sake, and enough composure to let the songs breathe. What I admired most was how naturally they held mood and force together. The performance felt inspiring in the truest way, not because it tried to announce itself as important, but because the songs carried shape, urgency, and atmosphere in equal measure. It was one of those sets that quietly rearranges your expectations while it is happening.

Massive Ego then brought in a completely different kind of voltage and handled it brilliantly. Formed in 1996 around Marc Massive and emerging from the Romo scene before moving decisively into darker electronic and darkwave territory, the project carries a long history of reinvention, and that history could be felt on stage. Marc remains an exceptionally charismatic centre of gravity, someone who understands performance as both communication and image without ever losing the emotional core of the songs. The rapport with the audience was immediate and strong, and the whole set worked musically and visually at once. The dramatic makeup, the thorn shaped Mickey Mouse crown, and the lighting gave the performance a distinctly theatrical charge, though never in a simplistic gothic sense; the whole thing carried the wit of pastiche, the intelligence of exaggeration, and that sharp Massive Ego instinct for turning camp, pain, glamour, and commentary into one coherent language. What made it land so well was that the spectacle never floated free of the music. It remained anchored in rhythm, songwriting, and that unmistakable sense of a frontperson who knows exactly how to hold a room.Then came two of my absolute highlights.

Ashbury Heights have been important to me for years, ever since I first saw them at Wave Gotik Treffen 2004, and my love for them has never faded. Saturday only deepened it. Their lyrics have always mattered enormously to me, because they approach difficult emotional terrain with grace, elegance, and astonishing verbal precision. They write about fractures, masks, mental states, and those private inner disasters people carry beneath a functioning exterior, yet they do so with wit, beauty, and a kind of hard won lucidity that never slides into cheap darkness. Live, that writing meets a performance language of unusual intelligence. Anders and Yasmine Uhlin feel like two sides of the same coin. He carries the emotional weight in a way that feels almost wrenching, as though each song were drawing something raw and unresolved out into the open. She moves through the set like a spiritualized actress in a beautifully unhinged register, coming as close to the audience as possible, locking eyes with people, inhabiting the stage as though it belongs to her and she has no intention of giving it back. At certain moments, their energies merge into one rich artistic outflow, like two different materials suddenly coalescing, and the effect is stunning. That is what makes Ashbury Heights so special to me. There is real intelligence in how they perform and in what they choose to perform about. The songs hit hard, the stage presence is sharp and emotionally exact, and difficult feelings enter the room in a form that is thrilling rather than crushing. They make pain articulate, stylish, and vividly alive.

And then came KITE.

Whenever I try to write about KITE, I feel language thinning under my hands. There are bands one can describe, and then there are bands that exceed description because what they do on stage is too close to emotional transfiguration. I can never approach a KITE performance from a safe critical distance. I simply stand there and absorb. Their songs enter with extraordinary force because the music and the lyrics strike from two different directions at once, each one devastating on its own, each one magnified by the other. They write about the human soul in states of transition, exposure, loss, revelation, ascent, collapse, and return. They write about transformations and reversals, about the parts of a person that are hardest to face and hardest to name. And then they give those things voice so precisely that you can feel your own hidden inner life being called out into the open. That is what makes certain KITE songs so overwhelming. A track like ‘Glassy Eyes’ does not simply move the listener; it seems to prise something open. Others carry the same effect, that sense of being cracked wide while fully conscious, of having emotions you thought you had sealed away suddenly drawn outward through music. It is cathartic in the deepest sense, and always personal. Visually, the show was spectacular. There were new decorative elements, the lighting was stunning, the stage image felt heightened and fully shaped, and the whole performance had that rare quality of total commitment. The duo do not merely “play” the songs. They inhabit them with a degree of intensity that makes the whole thing feel closer to experience than concert. Especially the physicality from the stage, the sense of total emotional expenditure, gave the set its force. This is why I always struggle to write a detached review of KITE. What they do is too alive, too exposing, too close to the nerves.

And after that, after such a finale, the afterparty felt less like an appendix than a necessary continuation. The energy stayed high, the room stayed alive, and the DJ carried the crowd forward in exactly the right spirit, not as a mechanical epilogue, but as one last shared act of release.

Out Of Line Weekender 2026 final thoughts: audience, organization, lights, and why the festival worked

So the festival ended in the best possible way: with force, beauty, openness, and that rare feeling of having been inside something genuinely meaningful. Out Of Line Weekender 2026 was a fantastic event, beautifully organized, warm in spirit, impressive in sound and light, and full of artists who understood how to meet an audience without ever flattening themselves for ease. For a first encounter, it could hardly have been better. It was wonderful, it was moving, and it left behind the most important thing a festival can leave behind: the desire to return.

The next edition of Out Of Line Weekender will take place on 6, 7, and 8 May 2027, with the first confirmed acts including Hocico, Suicide Commando, Ist Ist, Erdling, Swarm, Ductape, Male Tears, Zanias, Signal Aout 42, Hinefort, and Kllsignl. More at https://www.outofline.de/

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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