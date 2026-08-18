Gnoomes released the “Shakshuka And Pie” video on 18 August 2026, the third single from “Losey”, out 4 September on Rocket Recordings.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Gnoomes released the video for “Shakshuka And Pie” on 18 August 2026, the third single lifted from “Losey”, the album the Russian-born duo issue on 4 September 2026 through Rocket Recordings. Masha Piankova made the 3:40 clip, as she did the one for the title track. The song folds fuzzed guitar and acid-house repetition into the shoegaze-pop end of the record.

Rocket Recordings traces the track to an unexpected source, calling Paul McCartney “a heavy and perhaps unlikely influence” whose “melodic nous influenced the ‘dada pop daydream’ of ‘Shakshuka And Pie’ just as his post-Beatles farm-based solitude helped inspire the band’s process.” Sasha Piankov and Masha Piankova built almost all of “Losey” at home in the Slovenian countryside after leaving Russia, sending only the drums out to their old bandmate Pasha in Perm.

Gnoomes ‘Losey’ release details

The seven-track album runs “Foreign Agent”, “May Night”, “Losey”, “Repeat Repent”, “Shakshuka And Pie”, “Satan’s Ball” and “Crangonyx”. It is the sixth Gnoomes release on Rocket Recordings and the first album since 2023’s “Ax Ox”. Two vinyl pressings are being made: a limited grass green edition sold direct by the label, and a slate grey edition for record shops. A digital edition is also available, in WAV and MP3. Side-Line covered the album announcement and the title-track video on 1 July 2026.

The two earlier videos remain online: “Foreign Agent”, directed by Andrei Bunin and edited by Piankova, went up on 20 May 2026, and the title track, again made by Piankova, on 1 July.

<a href="https://gnoomes.bandcamp.com/album/losey" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Losey by Gnoomes</a>

The autumn tour announced in July has grown by one show. Rocket Recordings has added a date at the Golden Lion in Todmorden and states that more are still to come. The label lists the Todmorden show on 9 November 2026, while the promoter’s own listing and Songkick both carry it as 2 November, so anyone travelling should check before booking. The run otherwise stands as announced: Ljubljana on 10 September, Budapest on 16 October, Padova and Bologna on 23 and 24 October, then Norwich, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol, Northampton and London through late October and November, closing in Berlin on 20 November. The full itinerary is in the album announcement.

About Gnoomes

Gnoomes formed in February 2014 in Perm, Russia, as a trio of Sasha Piankov on vocals and bass, Pasha Fedoseev on drums and Dima Koniushevich on guitar, with all three also on synths. The first release was the cassette EP “It’s Moonbow-Time, Boy” on Pikkalma Product in July 2014. Rocket Recordings picked the band up for the album “Ngan!” in 2015, followed by the split EP “Repetitions” with Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, “Tschak!” in 2017 and its remix companion. Masha Piankova joined as full-time keyboardist before “Mu!” in 2019, and “Ax Ox”, sung entirely in Russian, arrived in 2023.

The band’s music has moved from motorik krautrock and shoegaze towards electronics, taking in Stereolab-style repetition, Joy Division and the 303-driven EBM of “Satan’s Ball”. Piankov and Piankova, who are married, are now the only members, and made the record after moving from Russia to Slovenia. Piankov puts the move in plain terms: “We often say that moving from Russia wasn’t just a political decision, it was a nervous system decision.” Piankova sums up the result: “This is for weirdos, romantics and anyone burned out with the world.” “Shakshuka And Pie” is the third single to be lifted from “Losey” ahead of its release on 4 September 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)