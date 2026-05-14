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Berlin-based dark disco, EBM and electro trio Dina Summer have released the digital single “Voodoo” via Iptamenos Discos. The “Voodoo” single follows “On The Road feat. Joshua Murphy”, released on March 25, 2026, and “Fuel”, released on April 15, 2026. An extended version will follow on May 20.

Dina Summer is the collaborative project of Dina P. and Brax Moody of Local Suicide with Kalipo.

<a href="https://dinasummer.bandcamp.com/album/voodoo-idi027c" rel="noopener">Voodoo (IDI027C) by Dina Summer</a>

The band is also featured with “Who Am I (Club Version)” on CD 6 of “Resurgence”, a massive 7CD post-punk boxset.

About Dina Summer

Dina Summer is a Berlin-based electronic trio formed around Local Suicide’s Dina aka Vamparela and Munich-born Max Brudi aka Brax Moody with Kalipo. Behind Kalipo we find Jakob Häglsperger, a German producer, keyboardist, bassist and songwriter, which you might know from his work with Frittenbude.

The trio first met at Rock am Ring in 2013 and began working on music together in 2019. The project combines late 1990s electro, 1980s disco and new wave.

Dina Summer’s first release was the EP “Who Am I”, issued on December 17, 2021 via Iptamenos Discos in 12-inch and digital formats. The release included remixes by Black Light Smoke, Wiener Planquadrat and Time To Sleep. A reissue followed in 2022.

The debut album “Rimini” followed in 2022. “Hide & Seek” followed as a limited numbered 12-inch release in Germany on February 23, 2024.

The trio then released the second album “Girls Gang” on January 24, 2025 via Iptamenos Discos. The album was followed by “Girls Gang Remixes” in March 2025 and a deluxe version in October 2025. In 2026, the trio issued “On The Road feat. Joshua Murphy”, “Fuel” and now “Voodoo”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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