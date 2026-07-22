Dina Summer release new single ‘Bats in Paris’

Dina Summer release the single “Bats in Paris” via Iptamenos Discos, ahead of the mini-album “Children of the Night” out October 9, 2026.

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Dina Summer mix 80s italo disco, new wave, EBM and early 00s electroclash into a dark, retro-futuristic synth-pop sound, and the Berlin-based trio have released a new single, “Bats in Paris”, out now via Iptamenos Discos. The track arrived on July 15, 2026, and is taken from the band’s upcoming mini-album, “Children of the Night”.

The song opens with a crisp synth intro that sets up Dina’s sultry, spoken-word vocal line, a delivery the band says evokes their earlier single “Girls Gang”, though this time pushed further into pop territory. Kalipo joins Dina on the chorus, adding a second voice to a track the band describes as a soundtrack “for stalking moodily through the night.”

<a href="https://dinasummer.bandcamp.com/track/bats-in-paris" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bats in Paris by Dina Summer</a>

“Bats in Paris” also serves as the lead-up to the band’s next mini-album, “Children of the Night”, due out October 9, 2026, digitally and on vinyl through Iptamenos Discos, with a black vinyl edition and a blood red/black marbled vinyl edition planned. The nine-track record takes its title from Bela Lugosi’s line in the 1931 film “Dracula”: “Listen to them. Children of the night… what music they make.” According to the band, the title track turns up the intensity on their established dark disco sound, with high synths firing over propulsive basslines as Dina calls out to an audience of night creatures.

Dina Summer will support the release with the Children of the Night Tour, which includes festival stops at Berghain, Wave Gotik Treffen, Amphi Festival, E-Tropolis Festival, Grauzone Festival, Out Of Line Weekender, Katzenclub Festival, Extramuralhas and Baroeg, followed by headline shows in Berlin, London, Paris, Athens, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago and Buenos Aires, among other cities.

About Dina Summer

Dina Summer is the Berlin-based collaborative project of Greek-German dark-disco duo Local Suicide and Bavarian producer Kalipo, who began working together in 2019. Their sound draws on 80s italo disco, new wave, EBM and early 00s electroclash, resulting in club-ready basslines paired with lyrics that range from dadaist wordplay to more direct, empowering themes. The band’s catalogue includes the single “Girls Gang”, released in 2024, and, in October of that year, the electro wave single “Schall & Rauch”, which followed the same run of dark, dancefloor-driven output. That trajectory continues with “Bats in Paris” and the announcement of the mini-album “Children of the Night”, due October 9, 2026.

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