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Danish electropop act deZeption releases the single “Am I You” on August 7, 2026, through Town And Towers Records. The synth-driven track is built on shimmering synthesizers, driving beats and atmospheric production, and its lyrics are set in the near future, following a humanoid robot that begins to question its own existence as it reflects on the boundary between man and machine.

Town And Towers describes “Am I You” as a single that “blends infectious electronic rhythms, lush soundscapes, and thought-provoking lyrics about identity, humanity, and artificial intelligence.” The release is the latest step in deZeption’s ongoing work as a solo project of Jan Brink, who is currently writing material for the band’s third album; “Am I You” is not confirmed as part of that album at this stage.

deZeption pairs ‘Am I You’ with a ‘Human Eyes’ vinyl reissue

Alongside the new single, deZeption’s 2008 debut album “Human Eyes” is reissued on 12″ vinyl, available through Elastic Stage. “Human Eyes” was originally self-released on CDr in 2008 on deZeption’s own deZeptivemusic label and was positively received in Denmark, Germany and Norway; Town And Towers reissued the ten-track album digitally in September 2024, and the new vinyl edition follows that reissue.

<a href="https://dezeption.bandcamp.com/album/human-eyes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Human Eyes by deZeption</a>

About deZeption

deZeption was formed in Denmark in May 2003 as a part-time project by Jan Brink and Claus Lindeskov Hansen. The duo’s debut album, “Human Eyes”, followed in 2008 on their own deZeptivemusic label and was positively received in Denmark, Germany and Norway, leading to concerts in all three countries. Kim B. Sommer joined as a live keyboard player in May 2005 and was subsequently made a permanent member; he later left to form the band Synthnoter.

Lead singer Claus Lindeskov Hansen left deZeption in August 2011 and later revived his music under the name enter.me. Henning Wibrand joined as deZeption’s new lead singer in July 2012. The band’s second album, “Mature”, followed in 2017, alongside a music video for the track “While the Wind Blows”; Kim B. Sommer left the band the same year and went on to join Synthnoter. This “new” deZeption line-up played its live debut in 2018, and Jan Brink and Henning Wibrand ended their collaboration in October 2019. Morten Kristensen of the Danish electropop act Disrupted Being has also played live with deZeption.

Since 2019, deZeption has continued as the solo project of Jan Brink, who writes, produces and sings under the name, describing the band’s sound as “futurepop with an edge.” Brink signed deZeption to Town And Towers Records in 2024, which reissued “Human Eyes” digitally that September and released the new singles “No Sense” and “A New World Is Rising.” Side-Line has covered deZeption’s work under Town And Towers since the signing and “No Sense” release in June 2024 and the “A New World Is Rising” single in November 2024. “Am I You” continues that run and arrives as Brink works on deZeption’s third album, with the “Human Eyes” vinyl reissue marking the album’s first physical pressing since its original 2008 CDr release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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