Cawatana shares ‘Real, Open (NCN2026 Version)’ teaser ahead of NCN Festival

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Hungarian darkfolk act Cawatana released “Real, Open (NCN2026 Version)” on August 7, 2026, a reworked version of the track recorded as a teaser for the band’s upcoming performance at NCN Festival in Deutzen bei Leipzig, Germany, on September 6, 2026.

<a href="https://cawatana.bandcamp.com/album/real-open-ncn2026-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Real, Open (NCN2026 Version) by cawatana</a>

Cawatana’s darkfolk/postindustrial set for NCN Festival

Cawatana is set to play a special darkfolk/postindustrial set at NCN Festival, and reworked several songs for the occasion, recording one of them, “Real, Open”, as a preview. The new version was recorded by Kiss Balázs in July 2026 and combines acoustic guitars, accordion, live percussion (both acoustic and electronic), drum machines, analog synths and bass guitar, aiming for an “organic” sound rather than a conventional electronic treatment. The release includes both the full “Real, Open (NCN2026 Version)” and a radio edit, and is available as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp and to stream on Spotify.

About Cawatana

Cawatana is a minimal synth and darkwave band from Hungary, blending post-punk, new wave and post-folk influences. The project originally started in 1999 and has performed in its current form, built around analog synths, drum machines and sequencers, since 2018. Its recent releases include the album “Beyond The Glory” in June 2025 and “We Live Silently (Major Analog Version)” in November 2025. “Real, Open (NCN2026 Version)” continues that run and points toward the band’s September 6, 2026 appearance at NCN Festival in Deutzen bei Leipzig.

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