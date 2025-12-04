Advocatus Dei launch second album ‘Nein’ in December 2025

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German gothic rock band Advocatus Dei will release their second album “Nein” on 19 December 2025 as an 11-track digital edition via their own Advocatus Dei label. The album will be available on all major streaming and download platforms and continues the comeback that began with the 2024 full-length “Eiszeit”.

The new record arrives after a run of digital singles. “Land” introduced the updated sound in three versions.

<a href="https://advocatusdei.bandcamp.com/album/land-single-09052025" rel="noopener">Land (Single 09.05.2025) by Advocatus Dei</a>

“Los Perdidos, feat. El Gurú (Amáutica)” marked their first German–Spanish collaboration and a first preview of the material now collected on “Nein”.

<a href="https://advocatusdei.bandcamp.com/album/los-perdidos-feat-el-gur-am-utica-single-13112025" rel="noopener">Los Perdidos, feat. El Gurú (Amáutica) (Single 13.11.2025) by Advocatus Dei</a>

“Nein” combines guitar-driven gothic rock with dark electronics and continue the thematic focus on social tension and inner conflict that shaped “Eiszeit”.

About Advocatus Dei

Advocatus Dei is a gothic rock band from Germany, active in its current form as a duo. The project traces its origins to 1996, when it first operated under the name Advocatus Diaboli.

Under the original name, the band released the self-released debut album “Enter Your Forest” in 2001, combining goth rock and darkwave elements. A second full-length, “Sterbend durch die Sonne”, followed in 2004.In 2006, the album “Sternenmarsch” marked the end of the first phase before the group entered a longer break after 2007.

After the hiatus, the band re-emerged under the name Advocatus Dei. The comeback album “Eiszeit” was released in October 2024 as a self-released digital album and introduced the current line-up and production approach. In May 2025, the digital single “Land” followed, offering the main version plus the Wasserturm and Kosmonauten remixes.

<a href="https://advocatusdei.bandcamp.com/album/eiszeit-album-18102024" rel="noopener">Eiszeit (Album 18.10.2024) by Advocatus Dei</a>

On 13 November 2025, Advocatus Dei released “Los Perdidos, feat. El Gurú (Amáutica)” as a two-track digital single via their own label. The release featured a main version and the “Los Perdidos (Lost Mix), feat. El Gurú (Amáutica)”. It appeared as a free download on Bandcamp and as an early preview of the album “Nein”.

The current line-up consists of Tom (vocals, guitars, synthesizers, songwriting, lyrics, arrangement) and Chris (bass, guitars, backing vocals, rhythm, arrangement, editing). Guest vocalist Anja contributes selected vocal parts on individual tracks.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)