Devil-M – Titanomachie (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Danse Macabre Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Titanomachie” is already the fifth album from the ambitious German project Devil-M. This new opus contains eleven tracks and was released at the end of last year.

Devil-M sound fierce and possessed, a quality that has become a defining hallmark of their identity. Hard guitars and dark, electronic, textures are unleashed upon the listener, all guided by a voice that feels almost truly possessed. “Titanomachie” transports the listener into an extremely dark world of horror and terror. This atmosphere is intensified by hellish rhythms, yet even in the ‘quieter’ passages—where mood and texture come more to the fore—the music remains black and unsettling. Within the tracklist, one song stands out by venturing somewhere between Ambient and Krautrock, though this feels like a brief exception amid the infernal onslaught dominating the rest of the album.

Devil-M also once again demonstrate a strong sense for visual presentation, reflected in the striking artwork. Musically, this is a very compelling release, particularly because of its more personal and introspective approach. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Apocalypto”:

https://devil-m.bandcamp.com/track/apocalypto

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)