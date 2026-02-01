February 2, 2026

Devil-M – Titanomachie (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Danse Macabre Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 1, 2026
Devil-M
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

“Titanomachie” is already the fifth album from the ambitious German project Devil-M. This new opus contains eleven tracks and was released at the end of last year.

Devil-M sound fierce and possessed, a quality that has become a defining hallmark of their identity. Hard guitars and dark, electronic, textures are unleashed upon the listener, all guided by a voice that feels almost truly possessed. “Titanomachie” transports the listener into an extremely dark world of horror and terror. This atmosphere is intensified by hellish rhythms, yet even in the ‘quieter’ passages—where mood and texture come more to the fore—the music remains black and unsettling. Within the tracklist, one song stands out by venturing somewhere between Ambient and Krautrock, though this feels like a brief exception amid the infernal onslaught dominating the rest of the album.

Devil-M also once again demonstrate a strong sense for visual presentation, reflected in the striking artwork. Musically, this is a very compelling release, particularly because of its more personal and introspective approach. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Apocalypto”:

https://devil-m.bandcamp.com/track/apocalypto

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

You may have missed

Komputergirl - Transient (cover)

Komputergirl interview: ‘Striving for perfection just sucks the life out of you’

jrstange February 1, 2026
Les Visiteurs Du Soir

Les Visiteurs Du Soir Interview: ‘Basic electronic music, a fairly raw sound, and lyrics of dark realism’

Inferno Sound Diaries February 1, 2026
Damage Control

Damage Control launches new single “Rage (with Leæther Strip)” on Metropolis Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff January 30, 2026
Icy Cold launch Traitrs 'Possessor' EU edition on cream white vinyl

Icy Cold to launch Traitrs ‘Possessor’ EU edition on cream white vinyl

Bernard - Side-Line Staff January 30, 2026
Hunter As a Horse signs to Metropolis Records and drops new single 'Lighthouse'

Hunter As a Horse signs to Metropolis Records and drops new single ‘Lighthouse’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff January 30, 2026