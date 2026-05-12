May 12, 2026

Dark Minimal Project and dBoy of Je T’aime release ‘And Sometimes’ EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff May 12, 2026
Dark Minimal Project and dBoy

Dark Minimal Project and dBoy

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Dark Minimal Project, the Lille-based electro darkwave project, has released the digital EP “And Sometimes”, an independent five-track release which features dBoy (aka Daniel Armand) from the Paris cold-wave trio Je T’aime.

Four of the five tracks include dBoy. The closing track, “So Far Away II (Gabriel’s Tears Version),” revisits “So Far Away” from Dark Minimal Project’s 2025 album “Pleasure Is A Sin.”

The EP has Guillaume VDR on vocals, guitars, bass and programming; Ange Vesper on vocals, synths and drumpad; and dBoy on vocals. The release was produced by Peter Rainman and Guillaume VDR, and recorded at The Bunker Studio in France. The material was mixed and mastered by Peter Rainman.

Dark Minimal Project
Related newsDark Minimal Project – Pleasure Is A Sin (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Infacted Recordings)

Below is the official video for “And Sometimes (feat. dBoy JE T’AIME)”.

About Dark Minimal Project

Dark Minimal Project began in Lille, France, in 2021, when Guillaume Vanderosieren offered his first demos to Ange Vesper. Musically the band offers a mix of electro, darkwave, coldwave, synthpop and synthwave.

The project released “Cold Black Room” in January 2022, followed by “In Your Eyes”.In March 2023, the band released “Black Light”, produced by Peter Rainman at The Bunker Studio, ahead of the second album “Ghost Of Modern Times”.

In 2024, Dark Minimal Project released “Remixes”, based on material from “Ghost Of Modern Times”. Released via Infacted Recordings it holds remixes by People Theatre, Krieg-B, Patrick Codenys of Front 242, Ruined Conflict, Dominatrix, X Mouth Syndrome, Fatherless Child, Dark State, Ethan Wood, Résilience and Waiting For Words. VUZ later on released a deluxe edition of “Cold Black Room”.

Infacted Recordings released “Pleasure Is A Sin” in 2025.

“And Sometimes” followed in 2026 as an independent collaboration with dBoy of Je T’aime. Je T’aime is a Paris cold-wave trio formed in 2018 with dBoy, Tall Bastard and Crazy Z.

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