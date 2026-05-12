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Milan-based shoegaze, wave and post-punk band In Her Eye have released “Something Wrong“. The digital single is the first track from the band’s fourth studio album, “Death in a Morning Show”, scheduled for release in June 2026.

The current In Her Eye line-up is Aldo Bernuzzi on drums, Giuseppe Galotti on vocals and bass, and Stefano Schiavella on guitars.

We previously covered the band in 2018 when the Italian shoegazers act announced its new album “Change”.

About In Her Eye

In Her Eye formed in Milan, Italy, in winter 2007. The original members were Aldo Bernuzzi, Giuseppe Galotti and Stefano Schiavella. The band’s early musical direction combined 1980s new wave with indie, noise and shoegaze influences from the 1990s.

Four years later the band released its debut album, “Anywhere Out Of The World”. The 12-track album was recorded and mixed by Carlo Meroni and In Her Eye at A.D.S.R.

“Borderline” followed on October 22, 2014. The seven-track release included “Matchbox”, “Situation”, “Chameleon”, “Another Psychic Thrill”, “She Made Her Decision”, “Bottle Room” and “Push Me Down”. From 2015 onward, the band also appeared on tribute releases for Ride, The Cure and Wire.

Raffaele Bocchetti, formerly of Stella Diana, later joined the band and contributed to the material that became “Change”. “Change” was released on June 1, 2018. The album includes eight tracks: “Closer To Me”, “Bianca”, “Elephant”, “Change”, “Neon Lights”, “Demons”, “As in a Dream” and “Life”. It was recorded and mixed by Lorenz and In Her Eye at Il Guscio Recording Studio, with mastering by Lorenz and In Her Eye. Antonia Chiara Ciancaglini of The Mystic Morning contributed backing vocals on “Change” and “Bianca”.

The band returned to the original three-member formation in 2022 after a period of adjustment and later completed sessions for a fourth album planned for the first half of 2026. The new single “Something Wrong” now introduces the all new album “Death in a Morning Show”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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