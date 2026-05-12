Der Bürokrat – Der Bürokrat (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Stanze Fredde)

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Der Bürokrat is an Italian-French collaboration between Ben (Hammershøi) and Jules (Zug), with the duo crafting a total of twelve tracks.

The project’s influences are firmly rooted in the magic of the 1980s, at times evoking a sense of nostalgia for the earliest Synth-Wave experiments. Certain moments embrace a minimalist approach, bringing to mind acts like Absolute Body Control, while elsewhere the sound shifts toward a more Pop-oriented direction, reminiscent of Welle:Erdball. Despite these clear references, the album maintains its own identity and, above all, a notable sense of versatility. Some tracks even take on a heavier edge toward the end, drawing inspiration from EBM.

All in all, this is an unpretentious and successful debut that, in my view, certainly deserves a follow-up. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Excésse = Accept”:

https://stanzefredderecords.bandcamp.com/track/exc-sse-accept

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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