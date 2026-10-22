Dark Force Fest returns to Parsippany, NJ from April 30 to May 2, 2027, with a 36-band lineup led by IAMX, Powerman 5000, The Crüxshadows and Icon of Coil.

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Dark Force Fest, the goth-industrial festival and convention held at the Sheraton Parsippany “Castle” in New Jersey, has announced its 2027 lineup. The event runs from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2, 2027, with a Thursday, April 29 pre-party, and spans 36 bands across three nights.

Dark Force Fest 2027 full lineup

The pre-party on Thursday, April 29 takes place with Lost Signal.

Friday, April 30 is headlined by IAMX, with support from Icon of Coil, Priest, Psyclon Nine, Julien-K, Gene Loves Jezebel, Acumen Nation, System Syn, Al1ce and Aux Animaux.

Saturday, May 1 closes with The Crüxshadows and Razed in Black, alongside Gothminister, Night Club, Traitrs, God Module, Blitzkid, Ego Likeness, Flesh Field, Die Sexual, Nim Vind, Reaper, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Hallows and Ghostbells.

Sunday, May 2 is headlined by Powerman 5000 and Aesthetic Perfection, with Actors, Frozen Plasma, Dusty Gannon and the Agonal Gasps, A Killer’s Confession, C-Lekktor, Circuit Preacher, Dark Chisme, Vioflesh and Heavy Halo rounding out the closing night.

Beyond the music, Dark Force Fest describes itself as a dark-alternative culture convention, with club events running into the early hours, sideshow performers, panels and more than 100 vendors spread across over 40,000 square feet of indoor space, plus an outdoor stage and food truck area.

Where to attend Dark Force Fest 2027 and buy tickets

Dark Force Fest 2027 takes place at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, New Jersey, roughly an hour from New York City. According to the festival, all 370 on-site hotel rooms sold out within ten minutes of going on sale, and the event is already half sold out ahead of the full lineup announcement. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

About Dark Force Fest

Dark Force Fest is a three-day goth-industrial and dark-alternative festival and convention created by VampireFreaks and held at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel. The festival grew out of earlier VampireFreaks events such as Dark Side of the Con and Triton Festival and is promoted as one of North America’s largest gatherings dedicated to industrial, goth, post-punk, darkwave and related genres.

VampireFreaks announced the first Dark Force Fest in 2022 for its 2023 debut, then unveiled the 2024 edition with an expanded format. The 2026 lineup was confirmed in September 2025, and daily headliners Combichrist, Front Line Assembly and London After Midnight were announced in January 2026 for that May edition. The 2027 edition follows the same three-night, multi-headliner format that has defined the festival since its 2023 debut.

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