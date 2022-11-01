VampireFreaks announces US festival, Dark Force Fest, a three-day goth-industrial music festival

November 1, 2022 bernard

From March 31 until April 2, 2023 included you will be able to attend the…

VampireFreaks announces US festival, Dark Force Fest, a three-day goth-industrial music festival

From March 31 until April 2, 2023 included you will be able to attend the US festival, Dark Force Fest, a three-day goth-industrial music festival. The festival takes place in Parsippany, NJ (one hour from NYC), at the massive Sheraton Parsippany, an imposing castle styled hotel that features 44,000 square feet of event space with 370 hotel rooms (which are however already sold out, but there are enough hotels in the neighborhood).

Organized by VampireFreaks, the team that brought you the Triton Festival and Dark Side of the Con, this brand new event features a lineup of international bands from the gothic, industrial, darkwave and post-punk scenes. In the line-up we find such bands as HEALTH, Combichrist, Suicide Commando, ACTORS, Rabbit Junk, Vision Video, Empathy Test, Solar Fake, BILE, Psyclon Nine, Das Ich, Bootblacks, Leathers, Josie Pace, God Module, Bella Morte and many more.

In addition to 30+ bands, Dark Force Fest will also feature over 100 vendors, a costume contest, cosplay guests, sideshow performers, fun activities and informative panels. More info can be found at https://darkforcefest.com and you can order your tickets right here.

Below is the poster for the event.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

VampireFreaks announces US festival, Dark Force Fest, a three-day goth-industrial music festival

VampireFreaks announces US festival, Dark Force Fest, a three-day goth-industrial music festival

November 1, 2022 bernard
Patenbrigade: Wolff members release 'LP 1' debt by Schnell & Langsam project on vinyl - You can bid now on your favorite vinyl copy

Patenbrigade: Wolff members release ‘LP 1’ debt by Schnell & Langsam project on vinyl – You can bid now on your favorite vinyl copy

October 31, 2022 bernard
Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge presents debut album Komposituation

Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge presents debut album Komposituation

October 31, 2022 Eldrina Mich

‘Click Interview’ with Vexillary: ‘Music Has Always Been An Anchor For Me’

October 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Die Krupps side-project Die Robo Sapiens launches debut album on Vinyl and as 2CD boxset in October - pre-orders available now

Out now – debut album by Die Krupps side-project Die Robo Sapiens – ‘Robo Sapien Race’ out on Vinyl and as 2CD boxset

October 28, 2022 Eldrina Mich