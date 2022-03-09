Corona Barathri – Lapis Sacrificialis (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Set up in 2016 by Ilya Affectvs, the Russian project Corona Barathri already released several works on labels like Noctivagant and mainly Speculum Diaboli Records (label of Ilya Affectvs). “Lapis Sacrificialis” was released at the end of 2021 and is the first work of this project released by Cyclic Law. Guest vocalists have been invited to complete the work.

Content: I got the opportunity to hear a few productions from this artist and this new work holds on the strong and omnipresent Ritual approach. The composition has something haunting, which is accentuated by the ghost-like male vocals and bewitching female parts. “Ad Rogum Supremum” features French spoken parts creating an ominous sensation. Both last tracks feature the Greek Martyria project for one song and German Nam-Khar for the last one.

+ + + : Corona Barathri has achieved a great artistic balance between Ritual- and Dark-Ambient music. The music is once more expressing a disturbing sensation. The themes are Ritual as well and especially the ‘fetish’ theme of the project related to the devil is mainly coming through. “Ad Rogum Supremum” featuring vocals by French Darkrama is a masterpiece. The expression of the vocals has something malefic, but it’s masterly accentuated by the tormenting sound treatments. The opening cut “Domus Spiritus Mysterium Astrigae“ featuring New-Zealand vocalist from Chthonia is another brilliant composition for its slow progression and haunting sound atmosphere. These ingredients are still featured at both last cuts. “Astaroth Sapientia Summa” features beautiful vocals by Polish singer Hekte Zaren injecting a classical touch to the work while the final part of the song reveals a kind of throat singing passage.

– – – : The last track is the last cut, which can’t totally convince me so it’s not exactly a true apotheosis to this great work, but you don’t hear me complaining.

Conclusion: “Corona Barathri” has achieved a new masterpiece and I hope the artist will gain a deserved wider recognition by this album released on Cyclic Law.

Best songs: “Ad Rogum Supremum”, “Domus Spiritus Mysterium Astrigae“, “Astaroth Sapientia Summa”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/corona.barathri

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw