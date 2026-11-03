Christine Plays Viola headline the opening night of Cave Noir Fest 2026 in Pescara, Italy on 27 November, with Ash Code closing the festival.

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Italian darkwave and gothic rock quartet Christine Plays Viola will headline the opening night of Cave Noir Fest 2026, taking place 27 and 28 November at the Scumm Cave Room in Pescara, Italy. Fellow Italian darkwave act Ash Code headlines the festival’s second night, the band confirmed on 3 November 2026.

Now in its second edition, Cave Noir Fest brings together six bands over two nights dedicated to gothic rock, darkwave and post-punk, staged within the walls of a former Bourbon-era prison in Pescara’s old town.

Massimo Ciampani, vocalist of Christine Plays Viola, commented on the booking: “We’re really proud to be part of a festival dedicated to our music scene, especially here in our own region. Events like this deserve more attention, and I’d also like to thank Side-Line for considering giving the festival some visibility. That kind of support could make a real difference, helping Cave Noir Fest grow and establish itself in the years to come.”

For Christine Plays Viola, the appearance marks a return to the band’s home region of Abruzzo following an active year. In January 2026, the band released its fifth studio album, F.I.V.E. Fear Increases Violent Emotions, through Cleopatra Records, followed in July by the single “At Last, I Found You.”

Cave Noir Fest 2026 lineup

Friday 27 November: Christine Plays Viola, Silentways, Kira Avalon, followed by an aftershow DJ set from NEVA.

Saturday 28 November: Ash Code, Tinder Youth, The Autumn Aurora, with VESCOVO closing the festival with an aftershow DJ set.

The festival takes place at Scumm Cave Room, Via delle Caserme 38, Pescara, Italy. Tickets are available through iTicket.

About Christine Plays Viola

Formed in Abruzzo, Italy, in 2008, Christine Plays Viola have built a sound around baritone vocals, atmospheric guitars, darkwave textures and post-punk influences. Over the years the band has appeared at European festivals including Wave Gotik Treffen, Castle Party and Tomorrow’s Ghosts, sharing stages with artists such as Clan of Xymox, She Past Away, Pink Turns Blue, Chameleons Vox and And Also the Trees.

The band’s fifth studio album, F.I.V.E. Fear Increases Violent Emotions, was released worldwide on 19 January 2026 via Cleopatra Records, preceded by singles including “Desolate Moments” and followed in July by “At Last, I Found You.” The band toured Spain and the UK in September 2026 in support of the album.

Christine Plays Viola will headline the opening night of Cave Noir Fest 2026 on 27 November, with Ash Code closing the festival the following night.

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