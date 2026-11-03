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Berlin Darknights Festival returns for its second edition on 29 and 30 January 2027 at Festsaal Kreuzberg, expanding to two stages. Confirmed acts include Funker Vogt, [:SITD:], Blitz Union, Angels & Agony and Giant Crow on Friday, with Covenant, Rotersand, S.P.O.C.K., Morphose and CHROM headlining Saturday.

Following its inaugural edition, the festival returns to Festsaal Kreuzberg with an expanded programme distributed across two stages. It brings together musicians whose careers stretch back several decades alongside artists representing newer developments in electronic music.

Friday 29 January: Funker Vogt, [:SITD:], Blitz Union

Funker Vogt remains one of the most recognisable names in German electro-industrial music. Founded in 1995 by Gerrit Thomas and Jens Kästel, the project built its sound on forceful electronic sequences, aggressive vocal delivery and anthemic arrangements, with tracks such as “Tragic Hero” and “Gunman” becoming club favourites. [:SITD:], associated with vocalist Carsten Jacek, combines imposing rhythmic structures with atmospheric synthesizers across albums including “Stronghold”, “Dunkelziffer” and “Trauma: Ritual”.

Blitz Union, formed in Prague in 2019, bring a newer generation of industrial-influenced music, combining guitars, electronic dance rhythms and contemporary alternative-rock songwriting. Their second album “Evolution” was released in January 2026. The Dutch project Angels & Agony, founded by Reinier Kahle in 1995, adds a more melodic futurepop and synthpop dimension, while Hamburg’s Giant Crow draw on alternative country, post-punk and neo-psychedelia around singer and banjo player Nikolas Kuhl.

The second stage on Friday brings Hamburg trio Sono (Lennart A. Salomon, Florian Sikorski, Martin Weiland), Dresden’s Battle Scream, Swiss project Dunkelsucht led by Patrick Näf, Zoodrake (the work of Hilton Theissen, also known for AKANOID and Dark Millennium) and Devil-M.

Saturday 30 January: Covenant, Rotersand, S.P.O.C.K.

Covenant, the Swedish project fronted by Eskil Simonsson, headlines Saturday with a catalogue spanning “Sequencer”, “United States of Mind”, “Northern Light” and “Leaving Babylon”. Rotersand, established in 2002 by Rascal Nikov and Krischan Wesenberg, combines EBM, techno and trance with socially conscious songwriting, with 2025’s “Don’t Become the Thing You Hated” as a recent reference point.

S.P.O.C.K. bring their science-fiction-themed synthpop, built on tracks such as “Never Trust a Klingon” and “Silicon Dream”. Morphose, the project of Berlin-based composer Christoph Schauer, brings a cinematic dimension drawn from his work in film and television scoring, with past collaborators including Sono’s Lennart A. Salomon and Neuroticfish’s Sascha Klein. Gulvøss, created by Berlin musician Sven Wittmiß, contributes a more melancholic, introspective songwriting style across albums including “Sinners vs. Saints” and “The Perfect Symphony”.

The second stage on Saturday features CHROM, founded in 2007 by Christian Marquis and Thomas Winters and continued by Marquis alone since Winters’ departure in 2022. Also on the bill are The Second Sight, whose September 2026 album “Time for a Change” introduced flugelhorn into their arrangements, and KY. The evening also includes CS50, a programme marking the fiftieth birthday of Christian Schottstädt, known for his work with Forced To Mode.

About Berlin Darknights Festival

Berlin Darknights Festival launched with its first edition at Festsaal Kreuzberg, and returns for Berlin Darknights Festival II on 29-30 January 2027 with an expanded two-stage programme. The venue, on the banks of the Flutgraben canal in Kreuzberg, has hosted electronic and alternative acts for over two decades. The second edition brings together artists from German electro-industrial and EBM, alongside acts whose work extends into post-punk and cinematic electronic composition.

Event: Berlin Darknights Festival II

Dates: 29-30 January 2027

Venue: Festsaal Kreuzberg, Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany

Doors: 3:00 PM daily, concerts begin 4:00 PM daily

Stages: Main Stage and Second Stage

Tickets: €75 per day or €125 for the weekend, plus advance booking fees, through the official festival shop

More information is available on the festival’s official website.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.