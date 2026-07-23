Christine Plays Viola release ‘At Last, I Found You’

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Italian darkwave band Christine Plays Viola released the standalone single “At Last, I Found You (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)” on 22 July 2026. The track closes out the story of the band’s 2026 album “F.I.V.E. (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)” and marks Christine Plays Viola’s first standalone release since that record.

The song was written during the sessions for “F.I.V.E.” but held back from the album’s tracklist. Guitarist and bandleader Fabrizio Giampietro explained the decision: “At Last, I Found You was always the most immediate and instinctive song we wrote during the F.I.V.E. sessions. We deliberately left it off the album because we wanted listeners to experience that record’s emotional arc, without this song becoming its centre of gravity. Six months later, it felt like the right moment to finally share it.”

The accompanying video is now available on YouTube. “At Last, I Found You” is out now on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital platforms.

<a href="https://christineplaysviola.bandcamp.com/track/at-last-i-found-you-fear-increases-violent-emotions" target="_blank" rel="noopener">At Last, I Found You (Fear Increases Violent Emotions) by Christine Plays Viola</a>

About Christine Plays Viola

Christine Plays Viola formed in 2008 in Abruzzo, Italy, around an idea by guitarist Fabrizio Giampietro and drummer Daniele Palombizio, joined shortly after by bassist Desio Presutti and a singer known as Christian. The band released its debut album, “Innocent Awareness”, in 2011. In 2014 the group released “Vacua”, a record inspired by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya that anchored the band in the darkwave and new wave scene. Christine Plays Viola previously issued “Desolate Moments” as the third video single from “F.I.V.E.” in April 2026.

The current lineup features Fabrizio Giampietro on guitars, synth and programming, Massimo Ciampani on vocals, Gianluca Orsini on drums and Marco Di Ianni on bass. “F.I.V.E. (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)”, the band’s fifth studio album, was released on 19 January 2026 via Cleopatra Records.

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