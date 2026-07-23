July 23, 2026

Christine Plays Viola release ‘At Last, I Found You’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026

Italian darkwave band Christine Plays Viola release standalone single “At Last, I Found You”, closing the story of their album “F.I.V.E.”

Christine Plays Viola press photo for "At Last, I Found You" single
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Italian darkwave band Christine Plays Viola released the standalone single “At Last, I Found You (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)” on 22 July 2026. The track closes out the story of the band’s 2026 album “F.I.V.E. (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)” and marks Christine Plays Viola’s first standalone release since that record.

Related newsChristine Plays Viola – F.I.V.E. Fear Increases Violent Emotions (Digital/CD Album – Cleopatra Records)

The song was written during the sessions for “F.I.V.E.” but held back from the album’s tracklist. Guitarist and bandleader Fabrizio Giampietro explained the decision: “At Last, I Found You was always the most immediate and instinctive song we wrote during the F.I.V.E. sessions. We deliberately left it off the album because we wanted listeners to experience that record’s emotional arc, without this song becoming its centre of gravity. Six months later, it felt like the right moment to finally share it.”

The accompanying video is now available on YouTube. “At Last, I Found You” is out now on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital platforms.

About Christine Plays Viola

Christine Plays Viola formed in 2008 in Abruzzo, Italy, around an idea by guitarist Fabrizio Giampietro and drummer Daniele Palombizio, joined shortly after by bassist Desio Presutti and a singer known as Christian. The band released its debut album, “Innocent Awareness”, in 2011. In 2014 the group released “Vacua”, a record inspired by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya that anchored the band in the darkwave and new wave scene. Christine Plays Viola previously issued “Desolate Moments” as the third video single from “F.I.V.E.” in April 2026.

The current lineup features Fabrizio Giampietro on guitars, synth and programming, Massimo Ciampani on vocals, Gianluca Orsini on drums and Marco Di Ianni on bass. “F.I.V.E. (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)”, the band’s fifth studio album, was released on 19 January 2026 via Cleopatra Records.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags: ,

You may have missed

Antania industrial black metal duo signs to Argonauta Records

Antania signs to Argonauta Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026
Swans Newly Sentient Being live album artwork

Swans announce ‘Newly Sentient Being’, final Big Sound live album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026
Actors

ACTORS release single ‘Youth’ via Artoffact Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026
EMMON press photo for "Speak to Me (The Foreign Resort Remix)"

EMMON gets ‘Speak to Me’ remixed by The Foreign Resort

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026
Christine Plays Viola press photo for "At Last, I Found You" single

Christine Plays Viola release ‘At Last, I Found You’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026