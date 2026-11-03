New Model Army and Anja Huwe headline Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2027 at Whitby Pavilion, 29 to 31 October, with Chameleons and David J.

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Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival has confirmed its 2027 line-up, with New Model Army headlining the Saturday and Anja Huwe of Xmal Deutschland headlining the Friday. The Halloween Gathering takes place at Whitby Pavilion in Whitby, England, from 29 to 31 October 2027, organisers announced on 3 November 2026.

New Model Army’s Saturday set will be the band’s first Whitby appearance in more than four years and its third time topping the festival’s bill. Chameleons perform their 1983 album “Script of the Bridge” in full on the Friday, and David J of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets revisits the Love and Rockets album “Earth, Sun, Moon” alongside other tracks from his back catalogue.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2027 lineup

Friday 29 October: Anja Huwe (Xmal Deutschland) headlines, with Chameleons performing “Script of the Bridge,” David J performing “Earth, Sun, Moon,” and Mouth Ulcers.

Saturday 30 October: New Model Army headlines, with Heartworms, Corpus Delicti and Mercy Girl.

Club night host Carpe Noctum returns on both nights. The weekend also includes a gothic and alternative market and additional events to be confirmed.

Tickets went on general sale on 2 November 2026 through the festival’s official site, with separate Friday, Saturday and weekend passes available. The event is open to ages 8 and up, with under-14s required to be accompanied by an adult; evening shows run from 6pm to a 2am curfew, and after-show club nights are restricted to those 18 and over.

As in previous years, the festival partners with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity opposing prejudice and hate crime. Vive Le Rock Magazine is the festival’s official media partner for 2027.

About Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival has run annually at Whitby Pavilion since 2018, held in the Yorkshire coastal town where Bram Stoker set much of “Dracula.” The Halloween Gathering combines club nights, a market and live music across a weekend built around goth, post-punk and darkwave acts, and has sold out every edition between 2022 and 2026.

Saturday’s headliner, New Model Army, formed in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 1980 around vocalist and guitarist Justin Sullivan, bassist Stuart Morrow and drummer Phil Tompkins. Sullivan has remained the band’s only continuous member across sixteen studio albums, from 1984’s “Vengeance” to 2024’s “Unbroken.” The band’s current line-up also includes Dean White, Michael Dean and Ceri Monger.

Friday’s headliner, Anja Huwe, was the vocalist of Xmal Deutschland, a gothic rock band she formed with an all-female line-up in Hamburg in 1980. Xmal Deutschland released four studio albums between 1983 and 1989, including “Fetisch” and “Tocsin” on 4AD, before disbanding in 1990; the band’s early singles were reissued by Sacred Bones Records in 2024.

Manchester post-punk band Chameleons released “Script of the Bridge,” the album they perform in full at Whitby, in 1983. The band released the 2024 EP “Tomorrow Remember Yesterday” and the 2025 single “Saviours Are A Dangerous Thing” on Metropolis Records.

David J was a founding member of Bauhaus and later formed Love and Rockets with Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins; he has also released a long run of solo material and discussed his demo-reworking album “Tracks From the Attic Revisited” with Side-Line in 2026. London act Heartworms, who play Saturday, announced its debut EP in 2023. French post-punk and gothic rock act Corpus Delicti, also on the Saturday bill, announced its album “Liminal” in October 2025.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival returns to Whitby Pavilion from 29 to 31 October 2027, headlined by New Model Army and Anja Huwe.

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