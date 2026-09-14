September 14, 2026

Christine Plays Viola kick off Spain and UK tour dates

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 14, 2026

Italian gothic rock quartet Christine Plays Viola tour Spain and the UK from 11 to 20 September 2026, playing Barcelona, Madrid, London and more.

Christine Plays Viola

Christine Plays Viola

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Italian gothic rock, post-punk and darkwave quartet Christine Plays Viola kick off a Spain and UK tour on 11 September 2026, opening in Barcelona before three nights in Spain and four shows across the United Kingdom through 20 September. The run follows the band’s 2026 album “F.I.V.E. (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)” and its singles. Ticket arrangements are handled by the individual venues; the 18 September Shropshire show is confirmed as free entry.

Related newsChristine Plays Viola release 'At Last, I Found You'

The Spanish leg runs Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia with local support acts each night. In the UK, Christine Plays Viola play London, Shropshire, Morecambe and Gateshead, including a slot at the Bats in the Attic Festival in Morecambe.

Tour dates for Christine Plays Viola

  • 11 September – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Freedonia, with Darklands
  • 12 September – Madrid, Spain – Cadavra, with Last Dusk
  • 13 September – Valencia, Spain – Black Note Club, with After Mankind
  • 17 September – London, UK – The Hope & Anchor, with Long Night and Last Dusk
  • 18 September – Shropshire, UK – Percy’s Café Bar, with DJ SyncroMystic (free entry)
  • 19 September – Morecambe, UK – Alhambra Live, Bats in the Attic Festival
  • 20 September – Gateshead, UK – The Black Bull, with The Exceptional Mr Hyde

About Christine Plays Viola

Christine Plays Viola formed in 2008 in Abruzzo, Italy, around an idea by guitarist Fabrizio Giampietro and drummer Daniele Palombizio, joined shortly after by bassist Desio Presutti and a singer known as Christian. The band released its debut album, “Innocent Awareness”, in 2011, followed in 2014 by “Vacua”, a record inspired by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya that anchored the group in the darkwave and new wave scene.

The current lineup features Giampietro on guitars, synth and programming, Massimo Ciampani on vocals, Gianluca Orsini on drums and Marco Di Ianni on bass. The band’s fifth studio album, “F.I.V.E. (Fear Increases Violent Emotions)”, was released on 19 January 2026 through Cleopatra Records. Christine Plays Viola supported the album with the single “Desolate Moments” in April 2026 and the standalone track “At Last, I Found You” in July 2026. The Spain and UK dates mark the band’s first live run since those releases.

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