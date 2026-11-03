Swedish synthpop duo CRED will release the single “Father” on 5 November 2026 through Town And Towers Records, with an official video the same day.

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Swedish synthpop duo CRED will release the single “Father” on 5 November 2026 through Town And Towers Records. An official video premieres on YouTube the same day at 21:00 CET.

“Father” explores the relationship between a son and his father, built around the repeated line “Father, guide me home.” The track pairs dark electronic textures with driving synth rhythms and melancholic melodies, drawing on the tradition of 1980s synthpop and post-punk.

CRED is the Swedish West Coast duo of Bjarne Sund and Hans Karlsson. The band was founded by Sund and Tony Berntsson in 2022, with Fredrik Bergman (also of Etage Neun) contributing as a guest vocalist in the early days. Karlsson later joined as a permanent vocalist, and Berntsson stepped away from the project in autumn 2025, leaving CRED to continue as a duo.

“Father” follows CRED’s single “Redemption,” released via Town And Towers in October 2025. The band’s two albums to date, “Songs From The Vault” (December 2025) and “Bleed” (April 2026), are both out on Town And Towers Records on CD and vinyl through Elastic Stage.

About CRED

CRED is a Swedish electronic duo from the country’s West Coast, founded by Bjarne Sund and Tony Berntsson in 2022. Drawing inspiration from 1980s synthpop acts such as Depeche Mode, OMD, Elegant Machinery and Pet Shop Boys, the pair built a sound centred on classic analog synthesizers, releasing early tracks including “Every Loss,” “Bleed” and “Chasing.”

Fredrik Bergman, also known from Etage Neun, contributed as a guest vocalist in the band’s early days. Hans Karlsson later joined as a permanent vocalist, a move that let CRED refine its sound further. In autumn 2025, Tony Berntsson stepped away from the project, and CRED continued as a duo of Sund and Karlsson.

In late summer 2025, CRED signed to the Danish label Town And Towers Records. The album “Songs From The Vault” followed in December 2025, and “Bleed” arrived in April 2026. The band’s next album, “Polaroid,” is in progress, with the label targeting a release in December 2026 or January 2027.

CRED’s single “Father” is set for release on 5 November 2026 via Town And Towers Records, with an official video premiering the same day.

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