November 3, 2026

The Unnamed Fear release self-titled single ‘The Unnamed Fear’ with video

Britta Pirkko November 3, 2026

Berlin industrial dark rock duo The Unnamed Fear released the single and video “The Unnamed Fear” on 31 October 2026, self-released.

The Unnamed Fear duo in a red-lit scene from the "The Unnamed Fear" music video
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Berlin-based industrial dark rock duo The Unnamed Fear released the self-titled single “The Unnamed Fear,” together with a music video, on 31 October 2026. The track is self-released.

“The Unnamed Fear” is the duo’s second single, following their debut, “Hysteria.” The band describes the new track’s theme as the fear of something that has no face yet still exerts control. “For us the unnamed fear is the grief of abandonment and the ominous presence of something without a face. Call it trauma, call it the Big Other: we are all caught in this web,” the band said.

The Unnamed Fear consists of Alisha (vocals, visuals) and Anto (vocals, composition, guitars, lyrics). Their sound combines synthesizers, drum machines and industrial guitars. The band cites musical references ranging from L’Âme Immortelle to Assemblage 23 and Terminal Choice.

The video was filmed at Reel2Reel Studio in Berlin, based on a concept by Alisha. Set against a red backdrop, the duo perform as a faceless figure slowly emerges from the darkness. The figure gives the song its title but is never fully revealed.

About The Unnamed Fear

The Unnamed Fear is a Berlin-based industrial dark rock duo of Alisha, who handles vocals and the project’s visual concepts, and Anto, who contributes vocals, composition, guitars and lyrics. The band combines electronic beats, synthesizers and drum machines with industrial guitars, pairing two contrasting vocal styles across its material.

The duo released their debut single, “Hysteria,” on 9 October 2026, with an accompanying official video. “The Unnamed Fear” followed as their second single on 31 October 2026, again with a video, this one filmed at Reel2Reel Studio in Berlin around a concept by Alisha. Both releases are self-released.

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