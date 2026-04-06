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The Italian darkwave / post-punk quartet Christine Plays Viola have released “Desolate Moments“, the third video-single taken from “F.I.V.E. – Fear Increases Violent Emotions”, their fifth studio album, released on January 19, 2026 via Cleopatra Records.

“Desolate Moments is about that fragile space where you realize you’ve lost yourself, but you’re still conscious enough to feel it,” guitarist and songwriter Fabrizio Giampietro says. He adds that the line “you exist nowhere” sums up the song’s central idea of losing your place in reality. Discussing the clip, he says the band chose silhouettes instead of faces to reflect “that dissolution of identity.”

The “F.I.V.E. – Fear Increases Violent Emotions” album is available from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://christineplaysviola.bandcamp.com/album/f-i-v-e-fear-increases-violent-emotions" rel="noopener">F.I.V.E. Fear Increases Violent Emotions by Christine Plays Viola</a>

The line-up for the album consisted of Massimo Ciampani, Fabrizio Giampietro, Marco Di Ianni, and Gianluca Orsini, with production by the band and recording, mixing, and mastering by Salvatore Carducci.

About Christine Plays Viola

The Italian dark / new wave band Christine Plays Viola formed in Pratola Peligna, in Italy’s Abruzzo region, in 2008. The earliest release was “Promo 2010”, followed by a deal with the German label afmusic for the debut full-length “Innocent Awareness”, released on May 13, 2011. That same period also produced the band’s first video, “Witch of Silence”, directed by Loreto Valente.

“Promo 2012” was followed by the EP “Leocadia” on May 31, 2013. “Vacua” followed in 2014 on Cold Insanity Music. On February 27, 2015, the band released the 7-inch EP “The Stars Can’t Frighten” which included covers of Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” and Talk Talk’s “Such A Shame.”

Their third album, “Spooky Obsessions“, arrived on September 30, 2016 through Manic Depression Records. In a review we described it as “an interesting production for adapting good-old new-wave standards into a very own and contemporary format.” The band then self-released “The bonds should be only silver threads” on May 14, 2018 and returned with “Fading” on May 18, 2020 through Manic Depression and Icy Cold Records.

Later singles included “Blood Calls Blood” on March 17, 2023 and “Jackie’s Curse” on January 5, 2024. Earlier this year they released the album “F.I.V.E.”.

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