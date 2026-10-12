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Argentinian artist Carmen Burguess has released the single “El Mar” on 9 October 2026, and will follow it with her debut solo album, “Flores de Cuero,” digitally on 15 January 2027 through Mixta Music, with a vinyl edition to follow later in 2027.

<a href="https://carmenburguess.bandcamp.com/track/el-mar" target="_blank" rel="noopener">El Mar by Carmen Burguess</a>

“El Mar” is Burguess’ first new recorded music since the final album by Mueran Humanos, the Argentinian post-punk duo she split in February 2025 after a run of close to twenty years and four albums. The track pairs dance-floor-ready synths with a mid-song key change into a darker, distorted passage. “Flores de Cuero” was written and recorded between Buenos Aires and Berlin, the two cities where Burguess has been based. She plans live dates in Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Berlin following the album’s release.

About Carmen Burguess

Carmen Burguess is an Argentinian multimedia artist based between Buenos Aires and Berlin. She was a member of Mueran Humanos, an Argentinian post-punk duo active for close to two decades across four albums, including “Miseress,” reissued on vinyl in 2016. The duo split in February 2025.

“El Mar,” released 9 October 2026, marks Burguess’ first new recorded music since Mueran Humanos’ final album and the lead single from her upcoming debut solo album, “Flores de Cuero,” due digitally on 15 January 2027 through Mixta Music ahead of a vinyl edition later that year. Alongside music, Burguess has continued working across other media, including a newly launched website collecting her short stories, dream journals and drawings.

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