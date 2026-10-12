October 12, 2026

Carmen Burguess releases ‘El Mar’ single, sets debut solo album for January

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 12, 2026

Carmen Burguess, formerly of Mueran Humanos, released “El Mar” and will issue her debut album, “Flores de Cuero,” via Mixta Music on 15 January 2027.

Carmen Burguess releases 'El Mar' single, sets debut solo album for January
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Argentinian artist Carmen Burguess has released the single “El Mar” on 9 October 2026, and will follow it with her debut solo album, “Flores de Cuero,” digitally on 15 January 2027 through Mixta Music, with a vinyl edition to follow later in 2027.

“El Mar” is Burguess’ first new recorded music since the final album by Mueran Humanos, the Argentinian post-punk duo she split in February 2025 after a run of close to twenty years and four albums. The track pairs dance-floor-ready synths with a mid-song key change into a darker, distorted passage. “Flores de Cuero” was written and recorded between Buenos Aires and Berlin, the two cities where Burguess has been based. She plans live dates in Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Berlin following the album’s release.

About Carmen Burguess

Carmen Burguess is an Argentinian multimedia artist based between Buenos Aires and Berlin. She was a member of Mueran Humanos, an Argentinian post-punk duo active for close to two decades across four albums, including “Miseress,” reissued on vinyl in 2016. The duo split in February 2025.

“El Mar,” released 9 October 2026, marks Burguess’ first new recorded music since Mueran Humanos’ final album and the lead single from her upcoming debut solo album, “Flores de Cuero,” due digitally on 15 January 2027 through Mixta Music ahead of a vinyl edition later that year. Alongside music, Burguess has continued working across other media, including a newly launched website collecting her short stories, dream journals and drawings.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Carmen Burguess releases 'El Mar' single, sets debut solo album for January

Carmen Burguess releases ‘El Mar’ single, sets debut solo album for January

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 12, 2026
Desinteresse release video for 'Falling Faces,' announce new album

Desinteresse release video for ‘Falling Faces,’ announce new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 12, 2026
VÍZ, the experimental electronic project of Réka Csiszér

VÍZ sets ‘Ég/Üres’ album for 20 November release on Asadun Alay Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 11, 2026
CrAwE guitar close-up, Torc Bound Ley Lines release

CrAwE releases ‘Torc Bound Ley Lines (Music For Flat Horizons And Celestial Shires)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 11, 2026
Driller Killer O.S.T. cover art, Cold Spring CD release

‘Driller Killer’ O.S.T. gets first CD release on Cold Spring

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 11, 2026