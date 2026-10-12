October 12, 2026

Leon Noir announces December album ‘Revelation’ with lead single ‘Saint Marie’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 12, 2026

Gothic rock artist Leon Noir releases his second album, “Revelation,” in December 2026. Lead single “Saint Marie” is out now on Spotify and YouTube.

Leon Noir "Revelation" album cover
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Gothic rock artist Leon Noir releases his second album, “Revelation,” in December 2026. The lead single, “Saint Marie”, came out on 1 August 2026 through his own imprint, Leon Noir Records.

At 6 minutes 46 seconds, “Saint Marie” is the longest track Leon Noir has released so far. None of the 12 songs on his debut album runs past 5 minutes 46 seconds.

His manager, Robert, sums up the sound in one line: “deep baritone over brooding guitars and a cinematic, cathedral-sized atmosphere”.

“Saint Marie” is available on Spotify and YouTube.

About Leon Noir

Leon Noir is a gothic rock and dark alternative artist who releases his recordings through his own Leon Noir Records imprint. He issued the single “3AM Devil Calls” on 15 May 2026.

Three weeks later, on 5 June 2026, he released his debut album, “Cathedral of Ashes”. The 12-track record runs just under an hour. It opens with the title track and includes “3AM Devil Calls,” “Tongues of Fire,” “The Iron Sermon,” “Magdalene in Red” and “Blood Didn’t Make You Family,” and ends with “King of the Damned.”

“Saint Marie,” his first release since that album, is the first track from “Revelation.”

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