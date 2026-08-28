Buzz Kull released a Chris Fatseas video for “In the Cut”, from the “Deep Hate” EP on Heartworm Press, ahead of a North American tour with Kontravoid.

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Buzz Kull released a video for “In the Cut” on 26 August 2026, two weeks before the Sydney project starts a North American tour with Kontravoid. The track comes from “Deep Hate”, the EP Marc Dwyer issued through Heartworm Press on 13 February 2026.

Chris Fatseas directed the video, which puts Dwyer opposite Sydney model Andrea.

Buzz Kull’s ‘Deep Hate’ EP and its remix edition

“Deep Hate” holds four tracks: “Black Gate”, “In The Cut”, “Just A Memory” and “Human Force”. Dwyer wrote and recorded all four, Ewan Kay mixed and mastered them, and Jonathan Schenke added mixing on “In The Cut”. Wes Eisold of Cold Cave sings on “Human Force”, which also carries an additional drum mix by Alex Garcia-Rivera. Amy Lee handled design and Shaun Daniel the photography.

Heartworm Press pressed the EP as a 12-inch at 45 RPM in a black-and-white split variant and in a red-and-black marble “Bloodlust” edition limited to 100 copies. The CD and digital editions add four remixes: “Black Gate” reworked by PIG, “In The Cut” by Kontravoid, “Just A Memory” by Cold Cave and “Human Force” by Spike Hellis.

The co-headline run opens on 10 September at Elysium in Austin as part of Levitation and closes on 24 October at Below at The Belasco in Los Angeles. Normal Bias supports the Brooklyn show, and Spike Hellis and Normal Bias join the Spokane, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and Sacramento dates.

10 September 2026 – Austin, TX, US – Elysium (Levitation)

11 September 2026 – Houston, TX, US – Barbarella

12 September 2026 – New Orleans, LA, US – Santos Bar

13 September 2026 – Atlanta, GA, US – The EARL

15 September 2026 – Tampa, FL, US – The Orpheum

16 September 2026 – Orlando, FL, US – Will’s Pub

18 September 2026 – Baltimore, MD, US – Metro Baltimore

19 September 2026 – Philadelphia, PA, US – Nikki Lopez

20 September 2026 – Brooklyn, NY, US – Saint Vitus

22 September 2026 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Foufounes Electriques

24 September 2026 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Cafeteria

25 September 2026 – Millvale, PA, US – The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

26 September 2026 – Milwaukee, WI, US – Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

28 September 2026 – Minneapolis, MN, US – Icehouse

1 October 2026 – Indianapolis, IN, US – The 808 at Indy CD & Vinyl

2 October 2026 – Kansas City, MO, US – Encore at Uptown

3 October 2026 – Denver, CO, US – HQ

4 October 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT, US – Metro Music Hall

6 October 2026 – Spokane, WA, US – The Big Dipper

8 October 2026 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Biltmore Cabaret

9 October 2026 – Seattle, WA, US – El Corazon

10 October 2026 – Portland, OR, US – Star Theater

13 October 2026 – Reno, NV, US – The Holland Project

15 October 2026 – Sacramento, CA, US – The Starlet Room

16 October 2026 – Las Vegas, NV, US – Backstage Bar & Billiards

23 October 2026 – San Francisco, CA, US – Great American Music Hall (Substance)

24 October 2026 – Los Angeles, CA, US – Below at The Belasco (Substance)

Side-Line published the tour announcement in Buzz Kull and Kontravoid announce 2026 North American tour.

About Buzz Kull

Buzz Kull is the solo project of Sydney musician Marc Dwyer, active since 2012. He mixes darkwave, EBM and minimal synth, and has worked with Rebecca Liston in the live line-up.

The project’s first singles, “I Disappear” and “Dreams”, appeared through Fabrika Records in 2013 and 2014. The debut album “Chroma” followed in 2017 and “New Kind of Cross” in 2018, with a run of singles including “Nausea”, “Avoiding The Light”, “Last In The Club”, “Rise From Yur Grave” and “Dancing With Machines” issued through Avant! Records between 2017 and 2022. Side-Line covered the return in Australia’s dark electro act Buzz Kull returns with all new album, the first new work since 2019, which announced the third album “Fascination” on Avant! Records in 2022.

Dwyer moved to Eskimo Recordings for the 2023 single “A Place That’s Meant To Be”, then to Cleopatra Records for four singles across 2024 and 2025. “Just A Memory” opened his run on Heartworm Press in 2025 and led into “Deep Hate”, his first release for the label, in February 2026. The “In the Cut” video is the project’s latest, arriving as the North American dates begin.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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