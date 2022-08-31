Australia’s dark electro act Buzz Kull returns with all new album, the first new work since 2019

Out on November 25th is "Fascination", the all new album by the Australian dark electro…
Out on November 25th is “Fascination”, the all new album by the Australian dark electro act Buzz Kull. The new album is released on vinyl, limited to 500 copies. Buzz Kull is the moniker for Sydney musician Marc Dwyer (Marcel Whyler) and his last output was the single “Last in the Club” from late 2019.

The minimal wave days of “We were Lovers” are far away now that Marc has gone for a more club electro style with his upcoming new album. The project also switched label, after releasing “Chroma” on Burning Rose in 2017 and “New Kind Of Cross” on Funeral Party Records in 2018, his new album will be out on Avant! Which also released the “Last in the Club” single.

Check out “Last in the Club”


