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German electronic composer Michael Brückner released “The Egg in the Cosmic Crack” through the Argentine label Cyclical Dreams on 28 August 2026. The album runs six tracks and 77 minutes of Berlin School sequencing and ambient, and is out on digital platforms, as a download and on CD.

Two of those tracks are almost twenty years old. The opener “The Egg of Ecquirlo” began as a giveaway Brückner made in 2007 for members of a Last.fm group he had founded, a track he kept meaning to place on a proper album. “Cracked Egg Mystification” came out of the same set of preoccupations and went to the Cerebral Audio compilation “The Rift: Volume 1” in 2016. Both were remixed, partly rearranged, remastered and given new detail for this release. From unused material left over from the 2007 sessions, plus fresh parts, Brückner assembled “The Egg of Ecquirlo – Part 2”, then recorded further pieces to complete the record.

The thread running through all of it is a book. Brückner started making music at 21, prompted by meditative yoga practice, and through those studies read Joseph Chilton Pearce’s “The Crack in the Cosmic Egg”.

Cyclical Dreams describes the result as “music based on the idea of the egg as a universal symbol”, and the album notes report that those early influences still inform Brückner’s music decades on.

There is wordplay underneath the concept. The word “eye” appears in two of the titles, “Joseph’s Eye” and “The Eye of Cyclops”, and sounds like the German “Ei”, meaning egg.

Brückner built the album on a wide spread of hardware and software instruments: the Waldorf Blofeld, Behringer DeepMind 6 and Model D, Moog Labyrinth, Korg Z1, NI Absynth, Cherry Audio Rhodes Chroma, GX-80 and Elka-X, u-he Hive 2 and the Moog Theremini. Cyclical Dreams handled the artwork, with photography by Amp Puttipong.

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/the-egg-in-the-cosmic-crack-cyd-0165" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Egg in the Cosmic Crack by Michael Brückner</a>

Michael Brückner’s six tracks and where to hear them

“The Egg of Ecquirlo – Part 1” (22:23) “Coda (A Pure Oval Shape)” (4:54) “Joseph’s Eye” (13:28) “Cracked Egg Mystification (Revisited)” (13:52) “The Egg of Ecquirlo – Part 2” (10:08) “The Eye of Cyclops” (12:49)

The album is on Bandcamp and across digital platforms, with a download edition through Payhip and a CD pressed on demand through the label’s Kunaki storefront. Cyclical Dreams has also put the full album on YouTube.

About Michael Brückner

Michael Brückner was born in Heidelberg in 1969 and settled near Mainz, where he works as a graphic designer. He began composing and recording electronic music in 1992 without formal training, after the experience of mantra chanting in a yoga group, and started circulating his work through online networks from 2006. His output has run to well over a hundred albums, most of them downloads and CDrs, and he has performed live at smaller festivals and solo since 2012.

His music sits mainly in ambient and Berlin School, with long sequenced passages and drifting synth layers. He records with several groups alongside his solo work, including P’Faun, Bridge To Imla and La Mansarde Hérmetique, and has collaborated with Mathias Grassow, Volker Lankow and Mathias Brüssel among others.

Brückner has released steadily through Cyclical Dreams, the Buenos Aires label whose catalogue covers Berlin School, ambient, soundscape, space music and drone. His albums for it include “Footprints”, “Recycled Life”, “Twenty-Five Light Years”, “The Morphic Cycle”, “The Seven Planes of Dreams” in 2024 and “A Sequence of Colours” in December 2025. Side-Line has followed the label’s recent output, including D*Time’s “Nightwoven” and Christian Wittman‘s “Andromeda”. “The Egg in the Cosmic Crack” reaches further back than any of them, finishing a piece of music Brückner has carried since 2007.

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