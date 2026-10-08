Bruce Gilbert, Rocheman and Finn Kennedy play The Hotel at Café OTO in London on 9 October 2026, with doors at 7:30pm and tickets from £13.

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English musician Bruce Gilbert, a founding member of Wire, plays a solo live set at Café OTO in London on Friday 9 October 2026. The night is billed as “The Hotel presents…” and also features Rocheman and performance artist Finn Kennedy. Doors are at 7:30pm, with tickets priced from £13 for Café OTO members up to £20 on the door, available through the venue.

The show is The Hotel’s third evening at Café OTO in 2026. Gilbert’s set previews a new album due from The Hotel later this year. Test pressings of the as-yet-unannounced record will be sold at the merch table.

Finn Kennedy premieres a newly commissioned piece titled “Streams.” Rocheman closes the night with a full band set, performing as a quartet with Fred Lomas on lead guitar, Tom Powell on drums and Tom Wright on keyboards. Rocheman’s second album, “Basin,” was released on vinyl by The Hotel earlier in 2026, following the EPs “Angel Storm” and “Virtua Saint” on Mindseyerecords.xyz. The self-directed feature film “Taurus,” due in 2027, is among the artist’s forthcoming work.

Tickets for The Hotel at Café OTO

Tickets cost £13 for Café OTO members, £17 in advance and £20 on the door, available through the venue’s event page.

About Bruce Gilbert

Bruce Gilbert, born Bruce Clifford Gilbert on 18 May 1946 in Watford, England, co-founded Wire in London in 1976 alongside Colin Newman, Graham Lewis and Robert Gotobed, playing guitar in the band until he left in 2004, following the release of the album “Send.”

After Wire’s first breakup in 1980, Gilbert formed a series of projects with bassist Graham Lewis, including Cupol, Dome, P’o and Duet Emmo. Side-Line covered the 2022 remastered reissue of Duet Emmo’s sole album, “Or So It Seems,” Gilbert’s trio recording with Lewis and Daniel Miller. Gilbert also worked with A.C. Marias, producing the single “Drop/So” in 1980 for the group’s Dome label and co-producing the 1989 album “One of Our Girls (Has Gone Missing),” sharing songwriting credit with Angela Conway.

Gilbert’s solo albums include “This Way” (1984), “The Shivering Man” (1987) and “Ab Ovo” (1996), all released on Mute, followed by “Ordier” (2004), “Oblivio Agitatum” (2009, Editions Mego) and “Diluvial” (2013, Touch), a collaboration with BAW. He also performs as a DJ under the name DJ Beekeeper.

Wire continued without Gilbert after his departure, releasing the mini-album “Nocturnal Koreans” in 2016. Gilbert now appears at Café OTO as part of The Hotel’s third London show of 2026, ahead of a new album the label is set to release later this year.

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