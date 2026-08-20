Black Marble has released a video for “It Always Comes to Me”, the last advance single from “Life in Small Spaces”, out August 21, 2026 on Sacred Bones.

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Two days before the album lands, Black Marble has released a video for “It Always Comes to Me”, the last advance single from “Life in Small Spaces”. The fifth Black Marble album arrives on 21 August 2026 through Sacred Bones Records on CD and on transparent orange vinyl. Claes Nordwall directed the video. Chris Stewart, the project’s sole member since 2016, follows the release with a North American tour opening on 22 August in Santa Ana, California.

“It Always Comes to Me” opens the record. Stewart explains the song as a study of somebody who keeps getting away with things:

“It Always Comes to Me is about a cool, calm, collected person who seems to always be able to get away with things other people can’t, either by charm or deceit,” he stated. “Like a modern version of The Kinks’ Dedicated Follower of Fashion, the song doesn’t explicitly advocate for or condemn this kind of behaviour, but takes a birds eye view of it as the protagonist moves through the world. Ultimately, it leaves it up to the listener to judge for themselves. The subject of the song seems to be having fun but can it last? And how much does our judgement really matter either way?”

Bass and guitar carry more of the arrangement here than the layered synthesizers of earlier Black Marble records. Stewart has described what he wanted from the album’s guitar parts as an attempt to “create this chime-y hypnotic quality. Like a radio dial that is between two stations.”

Nordwall filmed Stewart moving through New York subways, bridges, basketball courts and pool halls. The director connected that pacing to Finnish cinema: “I was drawn to the idea of a character moving through the modern world on his own timeline,” he stated. “While everything around him races forward, he remains quietly rooted in who he is. I was inspired by Chris’s ideas behind the album which made me think of the dry stoicism of Aki Kaurismäki’s films. I wanted to make something that celebrates resilience, character and the beauty of refusing to chase the next thing.”

<a href="https://blackmarble.bandcamp.com/album/life-in-small-spaces" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Life in Small Spaces by Black Marble</a>

“Life in Small Spaces” runs eleven tracks across two sides. Side one holds “It Always Comes To Me”, “Jim Carol New Year”, “Anything”, “Get Back Up”, “Other Man’s Dream” and “Guess”. Side two holds “Life Without”, “Missing History”, “Panopticon Calls”, “Picture When” and “Sonny Boy”. Side-Line covered the earlier single from the album when Black Marble shared “Anything” and set “Life in Small Spaces” on 18 July 2026.

Black Marble tour dates for 2026

The tour runs from 22 August to 19 September 2026. The Serfs and Public Circuit open selected dates, with Jimmy Cicero on some shows.

22 August – Santa Ana, CA, USA – Constellation Room at the Observatory

23 August – Los Angeles, CA, USA – 1720

25 August – San Francisco, CA, USA – Rickshaw Stop

26 August – Sacramento, CA, USA – Harlow’s

28 August – Seattle, WA, USA – The Crocodile

29 August – Portland, OR, USA – Wonder Ballroom

30 August – Boise, ID, USA – Shrine Social Club

31 August – Salt Lake City, UT, USA – Urban Lounge

1 September – Denver, CO, USA – The Federal Theatre

3 September – Omaha, NE, USA – Slowdown

4 September – Minneapolis, MN, USA – Fine Line

5 September – Chicago, IL, USA – Thalia Hall

6 September – Detroit, MI, USA – El Club

7 September – Toronto, ON, Canada – Lee’s Palace

8 September – Montreal, QC, Canada – La Sala Rosa

10 September – New York City, NY, USA – Webster Hall

11 September – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Union Transfer

12 September – Baltimore, MD, USA – Ottobar

14 September – Raleigh, NC, USA – Kings

15 September – Atlanta, GA, USA – The Earl

17 September – Houston, TX, USA – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

18 September – Dallas, TX, USA – Club Dada

19 September – Austin, TX, USA – 29th Street Ballroom

About Black Marble

Chris Stewart started Black Marble in Brooklyn in 2011 with Ty Kube of Team Robespierre. Sub Pop imprint Hardly Art signed the project after Stewart posted a single song online, and the debut album “A Different Arrangement” appeared on 9 October 2012. The second album, “It’s Immaterial”, followed in October 2016 on Ghostly International and marked Kube’s exit, leaving Stewart as the sole member.

Stewart moved to Sacred Bones Records and relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles around the third album, “Bigger Than Life”, released on 25 October 2019. The covers EP “I Must Be Living Twice” came in August 2020 with reworkings of songs originally by Wire, Robert Palmer and Grouper. A fourth full-length, “Fast Idol”, arrived on 22 October 2021, also on Sacred Bones.

“Anything”, issued on 17 July 2026 with a video by Scott Kiernan, previewed “Life in Small Spaces” a month before release. “It Always Comes to Me” closes the run-up to the album’s arrival on 21 August 2026 and the tour that starts the following day.

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