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New Zealand artist Abby Helasdottir has been active for many years; she released her debut work twenty-five years ago, and many more have followed since. In recent years, the project has been primarily associated with the Winter-Light label. “Níu Kom Ek Heima Fyr Niflhel Neðan” serves as the final installment of a trilogy that began in 2021 with “Ár Var Alda.” The work revolves around the imagery of nine underworlds, evoking a chthonic reflection of the Norse cosmos akin to Kabbalistic mysticism.

Musically, the theme translates into an exquisitely detailed production featuring an impressive sonic canvas. Amidst the myriad sound manipulations, effects, and field recordings, the artist crafts a sophisticated composition that ensnares the listener in an imaginary web. While the atmosphere does not always fully come across—likely due to the sheer scale of the sonic arsenal—one quickly senses the work’s darker side. Although I have known Gydja to experiment less in the past, this remains a remarkable sonic experience from an artist who clearly approaches her work from a unique perspective. The genre sits somewhere between Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, and pure Experimental music. The final track delivers a true apotheosis, blending quiet Tribal elements with a magnificent Eastern atmosphere.

If you are looking for a breath of fresh air within established genres like Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music, this work is certainly worth a listen. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Heidthornir”:

<a href="https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/heidthornir" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Heidthornir by Gydja</a>

About Gydja

Gydja is the dark ambient project of Abby Helasdottir, a musician and graphic artist based in Wellington, New Zealand. The project name is an Old Norse word for priestess, and Helasdottir has described the music as dark ambience for dark goddesses. Alongside her own recordings she has produced cover artwork for a range of releases, including titles issued by Cold Spring.

The project dates back to the start of the 2000s, with the CDR “The Darkness Gathering” appearing on Mediatrix in 2001. Later solo work includes “Umbilicus Maris” in 2007 and “Helchemy” in 2009. Helasdottir was one of the artists on the Cryo Chamber collaborative album “Nyarlathotep” in 2016. She also records as Bestia Astrum.

More recent releases have come through the Dutch label Winter-Light, which issued the trilogy completed by this album. It opened with “Ár Var Alda” in 2021, built around the primordial void Ginnungagap, and continued with “Þjóðáar Fnæstu Eitri”, which took the eleven-fold river Élivágar as its subject. The closing title is drawn from the Old Norse poem “Vafþrúðnismál”.

“Níu Kom Ek Heima Fyr Niflhel Neðan” was released on 8 May 2026 on digital and CD. Helasdottir recorded and produced the album at Ultrasound between 2024 and 2025, handled the graphic design, and Robin Storey mastered it.

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