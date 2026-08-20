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A Flock of Seagulls, the English new wave and synth-pop band from Liverpool, released its third studio album “The Story of a Young Heart” on 20 August 1984 through Jive Records. The album turns 42 this year.

“The Story of a Young Heart” was produced by Steve Lovell and recorded at Ridge Farm Studio in Capel, England, running just over 42 minutes. After the commercial success of the band’s self-titled 1982 debut and 1983’s “Listen,” the group shifted direction with a more polished sound and heavier use of guitars, built loosely around themes of heartbreak and loss. Frontman Mike Score wrote the lyrics, including “Remember David,” a song written in honor of a close friend Score had lost to suicide. The album was recorded by the band’s best-known lineup of Score, his sister Ali Score, Frank Maudsley and guitarist Paul Reynolds.

Three singles came from the album: “The More You Live, the More You Love,” released ahead of the LP in July 1984 and reaching the UK and US Top 40, “Never Again (The Dancer)” in October 1984, and “Remember David” as a non-UK 7″ single in 1985. During the album’s tour, Reynolds’ worsening drug problems led to his exit from the band mid-tour, cutting the tour short and marking the last album to feature the group’s original lineup until the 2018 reunion record “Ascension.”

About A Flock of Seagulls

Mike Score, his brother-in-law Frank Maudsley and sister Ali Score formed A Flock of Seagulls in Liverpool in 1979, after Score, then working as a hairdresser, bought a second-hand Korg MS-10 synthesizer. After several lineup changes on guitar, 17-year-old Paul Reynolds joined, and Maudsley encouraged the reluctant Score to take over as lead vocalist. The band signed to Jive Records and released its first single, “Talking,” in 1981, followed by “Telecommunication” in 1982, both produced by Bill Nelson. The EP “Modern Love Is Automatic” carried the single “I Ran (So Far Away),” which became the band’s best-known song and received heavy rotation on the newly launched MTV.

The band’s self-titled debut album followed in 1982, reaching number one in Australia and the Top 10 in the US and New Zealand, and later that year the single “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)” gave the band its first UK Top 10 hit. The instrumental “D.N.A.” won a Grammy Award in 1983. The second album, “Listen,” arrived in April 1983 and kept up the band’s momentum, with the group touring alongside The Police and playing the US Festival that year. “The Story of a Young Heart” followed in August 1984, taking the band in a heavier, more guitar-driven direction before Reynolds’ departure mid-tour reshaped the lineup.

Gary Steadman, formerly of Classix Nouveaux, replaced Reynolds on guitar, and keyboardist Chris Chryssaphis joined for the fourth album, “Dream Come True,” released in the UK in 1985 and the US in 1986. The album’s poor commercial reception led the band to dissolve in 1986. Mike Score continued under the A Flock of Seagulls name with new lineups from 1988 onward, releasing the single “Magic” in 1989 and the album “The Light at the End of the World” in 1995. The band’s original four members reunited briefly in 2003 and 2004 for a VH1 special and a short US tour, and again in 2018 to record the orchestral album “Ascension” with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by “String Theory” in 2021. A new lineup featuring Score, Pando, Gordon Deppe and Kevin Rankin has continued to record and perform since 2017, releasing the single “Some Dreams” in 2024. Four decades on, “The Story of a Young Heart” remains the record that marked the band’s turn away from the sound of its early hits, and it turns 42 this year.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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