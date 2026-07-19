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Argentine dark electro and EBM duo Balvanera release the new album “Hasta tocar el fondo vacío del lenguaje” on 1 October 2026 through Italian label avant! Records. The vinyl edition is limited to 500 copies on aquamarine wax and comes with a lyrics sheet; the album is split released with DKA Records in the United States. Preorders run via the label’s store and Bandcamp.

<a href="https://balvanera.bandcamp.com/album/hasta-tocar-el-fondo-vac-o-del-lenguaje" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hasta tocar el fondo vacío del lenguaje by Balvanera</a>

The album follows the first single “Desgaste“, whose official video premiered in early July and which is streaming on all platforms.

Balvanera sing ‘Hasta tocar el fondo vacío del lenguaje’ entirely in Spanish

Every track on the album is sung in Spanish. The duo treats the record as an exercise with the language itself, turning its baroque side into something stark while keeping its richness. The title, meaning “until touching the empty bottom of language”, is borrowed from a fragment of Arturo Carrera’s poem “Escrito con un nictógrafo”. Avant! describes the record’s nocturnal streak as “those thoughts and images that can only emerge in the sleepless hours of the night, when they reach their most revealing edge”.

Musically the album moves between the minimalism of the band’s early releases and the club-oriented intensity of their later work. The A-side runs “Salvaje”, “Estrategia”, “Desgaste”, “Desesperanza” and “Un nuevo frío”; the B-side holds “Arquetipo”, “Del fin”, “Sintagma”, “Mecanismo”, “Fantasía y expulsión” and “Paranoia”.

About Balvanera

Balvanera is the project of Agustina Vizcarra and Lucas Palavecino from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Active since 2016, the duo has moved between coldwave, minimal synth and the more rhythmic end of body music, and has shared stages with Clan of Xymox, Boy Harsher, Die Selektion, Kontravoid, NNHMN and Ashcode.

The band works with avant! Records in Europe and DKA Records in the US. In July 2026 the duo released the single and video “Desgaste” as the first preview of the new album, covered earlier in Balvanera share ‘Desgaste’ video, announce new album. “Hasta tocar el fondo vacío del lenguaje” now follows on 1 October 2026 as their next full-length statement, pressed on a single run of 500 aquamarine vinyl copies.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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