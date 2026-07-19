Blutengel released the four-track “Schwarzer Engel” EP digitally and on CD via Out Of Line Music on 17 July 2026, ahead of a 2027 album.

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Six weeks after the original single, German darkwave and synthpop act Blutengel released the complete “Schwarzer Engel” EP on 17 July 2026 via Out Of Line Music. The four-track set is out digitally and on CD, and the CD arrives alongside a new t-shirt. “Schwarzer Engel” is the second single ahead of the duo’s next studio album, due in 2027.

The original track appeared on 4 June 2026 with an official music video, covered earlier in Blutengel releases new single “Schwarzer Engel” with three remixes on Out Of Line. Out Of Line describes the song as “atmospheric, emotionally charged dark electronics anchored by an irresistible melodic pull”.

Blutengel expand the ‘Schwarzer Engel’ EP with three reworks

The EP pairs the original track with three versions. US darkwave and EBM duo Ghostbells, signed to Out Of Line since 2025, contribute a club-oriented remix built on their mix of icy synths, basslines and melancholic melodies. Dark rock act Erdling strip the song down to a piano cover, and dark pop act Destroy Me Again close the EP with a remix of driving beats and atmospheric hooks. The running order: “Schwarzer Engel”, the Ghostbells remix, the Erdling piano cover and the Destroy Me Again remix. The CD can be ordered through Out Of Line’s stores.

Ghostbells and Destroy Me Again will join Blutengel on stage at Dark Summer Open Air Vol. 2 at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach in Chemnitz, Germany, on 12 September 2026. It is the only full-length Blutengel show planned for 2026.

About Blutengel

Blutengel was founded in Berlin in 1998 by singer Chris Pohl after his earlier project Seelenkrank ended. The project debuted in 1999 with “Child of Glass” on Out Of Line Music, the label that has carried its entire catalog since. Built around Pohl and changing female voices, with Ulrike Goldmann as long-standing co-vocalist, the duo brings a darkwave and synthpop sound that mixes electronic dance beats with gothic imagery.

The project’s 21st studio album, “Dämonen:Sturm“, came out on 28 February 2025 via Out Of Line, followed that year by the single “The Devil“. Side-Line spoke with Pohl in a 2025 interview about the themes of love, death, darkness and fears that run through his writing. The “Schwarzer Engel” single followed in June 2026 as the second preview of the album Blutengel will release in 2027, and the full EP and CD edition now completes that release.

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