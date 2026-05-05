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Miami alternative rock, post-punk and darkwave band Astari Nite have released the six-track “Medications In Bloom” EP on May 1, 2026 through Astari Nite TV 1993. The release is accompanied by the official video for “Dry Shampoo X“, which you can view below.

The 6-track EP “Medications In Bloom” is available on limited edition compact disc, and on all streaming services.

<a href="https://astarinitetv1993.bandcamp.com/album/medications-in-bloom" rel="noopener">Medications In Bloom by Astari Nite</a>

Commenting on the title of the EP, Mychael Ghost says: “My mother has not been doing well for quite some time. My life for the past four and a half years consists of doctor visits, chatting with nurses, buying her flowers that make me sneeze, my mind wandering about childhood memories while holding her hand. Nevertheless, whenever her prescription is re-filled, I’m quickly notified. One day I received that reassuring alert and thought to myself, YAY, “Medications In Bloom” again.”

The EP’s tackles such themes as validation, self-preservation, romance, glamour and decay.

Astari Nite 2026 live dates

May 09 – New York, NY – The Red Party presents Astari Nite

May 23 – Leipzig, Germany – Wave-Gotik-Treffen

June 13 – Miami, FL – Las Rosas

June 20 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

June 27 – Tampa, FL – New World

July 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone

July 17 – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

July 18 – Nashville, TN – Fascination Street

August 7–8 – Indianapolis, IN – Dead Souls: Bats over Indy Festival

October 1–3 – Tampa, FL – Communion After Dark: Absolution Fest

About Astari Nite

Astari Nite formed in Miami in 2013 around vocalist Mychael Ghost and drummer Illia Tulloch. The current line-up consists of Mychael Ghost on vocals, Illia Tulloch on drums and electronics, Howard Melnick on guitar, and Danny Ae on synthesizer and bass. Musically they offer a mix of alternative rock and darkwave.

The group debuted with “Stereo Waltz” in 2014, followed by “Anonymous” in 2015 and “Until the End of the Moon” in 2016. The latter was released by Danse Macabre Records and was produced and recorded by Howard Melnick, mixed by Melnick and Illia Tulloch, and mastered by Thomas Penton. That album was followed by “Midnight Conversations“. The album included material produced and mixed by Tom Shear of Assemblage 23, alongside earlier “Dreams Of Majesty” EP tracks mixed by Rees Bridges.

“Here Lies” and “Resolution of Happiness” followed and in 2019, the band released “Dearly Beloved” and signed to Negative Gain Productions.

In 2024 Astari Nite returned with the new singles “Necessity Meal”, “Tongue Tied Galore” and the album “Resolution Of Happiness“.

The band was also included in the Spleen+ / Alfa Matrix post-punk box set “Resurgence”, a massive 7CD post-punk boxset released in 2025. Also in 2025, “Unisex Games” and “Miss Rain On My Parade” led into the 2026 “Medications In Bloom” EP. And now there is “Medications In Bloom”, issued as a limited CD and digital release with the video for “Dry Shampoo X”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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