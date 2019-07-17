Post-punk artist Astari Nite releases new song ‘Dearly Beloved’ + sign to Negative Gain

Florida based post-punk artists Astari Nite have released a brand new single, “Dearly Beloved”. The track is the first song off Astari Nite’s new album “Here Lies”, which is expected in the Winter of 2020 on the dark electronic label Negative Gain, (also home to Mr. Kitty, Goo Munday, Curse Mackey and Panic Priest).

You can download the track right now from Bandcamp.

Vocalist Mychael explains the inspiration behind “Dearly Beloved”: “This friend of mine sure has a way with words, I’m intrigued by her capability to explain sorrow from afar. I quickly realized that sometimes there isn’t a diary left behind to follow when letting go of someone in the afterlife. I’m understanding that love / affection can pour down at any moment, kind of like the summer rain, in essence “Dearly Beloved” can be described as a funeral – holiday song.”

“Dearly Beloved” was produced by Astari Nite and mastered by Jason Corbett of Actors at Jacknife Sound.

You can check out the song below.

Upcoming Shows

September 8th Los Angeles,CA – Part-Time Punks with Ash Code and Tearful Moon

October 5th Tampa, FL – w/ Assemblage 23, Actors, Twin Tribes and more

Who are Astari Nite?

Astari Nite formed in 2007 and released their self-titled debut EP shortly after they emerged onto the local new wave scene. Their debut EP was followed up by EPs “Winter’s Gone” and “Requiem Mass” and established them as a regular live act resulting in opening acts for Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Cold Cave, Modern English and Apoptygma Berzerk.

After joining up with producer Stephen Thompson (Whitney Houston, Blues Traveler, Korn) Astari Nite hit the studio for months on end to record “Stereo Waltz” which was released in 2013. The band’s first full-length album featured their best known single so far, “Pyramids”.

In 2018 the band released “Midnight Conversations” which was produced by Tom Shear of Assemblage 23.

