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Makes My Blood Dance, the Brooklyn electro-goth/pop-metal act, has released “Lately (feat. Macy Gray)” through Metropolis Records. The single is a cover of Macy Gray’s “Lately”, originally released in 2010 from her album “The Sellout”. Gray also appears on the new version as co-vocalist.

“Lately (feat. Macy Gray)” is available via all streaming platforms. The single precedes the debut Makes My Blood Dance album “Z3r0 2 LGHT $p33d!”, due on June 5, 2026 as a digital album and CD. A vinyl edition is scheduled for August, with a limited LP edition available on tour.

Makes My Blood Dance tour dates with Powerman 5000 and 12 Stones

Makes My Blood Dance are touring the US with Powerman 5000 and 12 Stones from late April through May.

May 5 – The Sovereign – St. Louis, MO

May 7 – Six String Grill – Foxborough, MA

May 8 – Phantom Power – Millersville, PA

May 9 – Artie’s – Frenchtown, NJ

May 10 – Halftime – Newark, DE

May 11 – The Meadows – Brooklyn, NY

May 12 – Mercury Music Lounge – Lakewood, OH

May 13 – Machine Shop – Flint, MI

May 16 – Apollo Theater – Belvidere, IL

May 17 – Blue Note – Harrison, OH

May 20 – Venue Event Center – Cadillac, MI

May 21 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

May 22 – Catfish Bend Casino – Burlington, IA

May 23 – Q Casino – Dubuque, IA

May 25 – Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

May 26 – Federal Theatre – Denver, CO

May 28 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA *

May 30 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA *

Select dates with Adema.

About Makes My Blood Dance

Makes My Blood Dance is a Brooklyn, New York-based project that merges disco-inflected electronics, metal guitars, and dark pop songwriting. The band began taking shape in late 2017, when vocalist EV0 and guitarist/programmer Jon Kristian started writing together after earlier work in Fixer, ERS, and Proxima Control. They were soon joined by bassist Alex “Mother Russia” Nikitin and drummer Carlos “CK1” Gordillo.

Their official debut single, “Beaming Right Up”, arrived in 2019, followed later that year by “Sick As Our Secrets”, with both tracks supported by videos and early US club touring. Early physical distribution included limited USB dog tags containing songs, lyrics, and artwork. In December 2020, the band released the six-track “Disco Metal” EP via Alpha Centauri Records, consolidating material from the early singles alongside additional tracks. In 2021, they followed with the live EP “LIVE at Smash Sound Stage (New York City)”, then issued further standalone singles including “Power Of The Lightside” and “Communion (Radio Edit)”.

From 2022 onward, Makes My Blood Dance expanded their touring radius and video output with the single “Together Apart” (2022), and the singles “Heaven Collides” and “Knowin’ It Without Knowin’ Why” (2023), each released with an official video. By 2024, the lineup had evolved around core songwriters EV0 and Jon Kristian, with “I Love” Lucy on bass and G Rex on drums.

In late 2025, Makes My Blood Dance signed to Metropolis Records and released “Your Little Hand In Mine”, “Heavy Metal Armour”, and “Time And A Place” as their first wave of label singles, produced by Bret “Epic” Mazur and Mikal Blue. As of March 2026, “Heavy Metal Armour” has passed 680,000 Spotify streams, while “Time and a Place” has earned 642,000+ organic YouTube views and “Your Little Hand In Mine” has crossed 348,000 YouTube views. Touring remains central to the project, with the band averaging 70+ shows annually and listing 78 tour dates confirmed for 2026.

“Lately (feat. Macy Gray)” now leads into the June 2026 debut album “Z3r0 2 LGHT $p33d!”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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