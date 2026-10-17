Ashes Tomorrow, the new solo project of former Fleischkrieg singer Richard Cranor, releases the single “Prey” and EP “Terminal” on October 31, 2026.

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Ashes Tomorrow, the new dark electronic solo project of former Fleischkrieg vocalist and songwriter Richard Cranor, releases the single “Prey” and the six-track EP “Terminal” on October 31, 2026.

“Terminal” is available now for pre-order on Bandcamp, with the full EP following on major streaming platforms on November 14, 2026. The tracklist runs “Prey,” “Dominator,” “My Sweet Departed,” “Fcuked,” “When Angels Lie” and “Wildflower.” The single “Prey” arrives on streaming platforms on October 31, 2026, with an official visualizer video.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cranor describes Ashes Tomorrow as a move from Fleischkrieg’s industrial metal into darkwave, EBM and synth-driven alternative music, pairing hypnotic electronic rhythms with atmospheric, melodic textures. “Terminal” is built around the double meaning of its title, a final stop or a crossroads into the unknown, with “Prey” centered on the dynamics of dominance and submission.

<a href="https://ashestomorrow.bandcamp.com/album/terminal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Terminal by Ashes Tomorrow</a>

About Ashes Tomorrow

Ashes Tomorrow is the solo project of Richard Cranor, launched in 2026 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cranor was previously the lead singer and songwriter of the industrial metal act Fleischkrieg, which Side-Line has covered since 2021, including the singles “Reach” and “Relax,” the video premiere for “Eve” in 2024, and the 2025 single “Reach” featuring Militia Vox. Fleischkrieg’s full-length album “Herzblut” was released in 2021.

With Ashes Tomorrow, Cranor moves from industrial metal toward darkwave, EBM and synthpop. The project’s first release, the single “Prey” and the EP “Terminal,” arrives on October 31, 2026.

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