Militia Vox and FleischKrieg drop industrial metal single ‘Reach’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 11, 2025
New York City’s metal act Militia Vox has joined forces with Los Angeles-based industrial collective FleischKrieg to release their latest single, “Reach”, now available via Golden Robot Records. The collaboration also features Logan Mader (Machine Head, Soulfly) on guitars.​

The single is now streaming on all major platforms, and the official video is available on YouTube.

FleischKrieg’s Richard Cranor describes the track as “an out-of-body experience where you realize you are not at the top of the food chain.”​

The partnership between Militia Vox and FleischKrieg was forged at Wasteland Weekend, in the Mojave Desert. Militia Vox will return to perform at Wasteland this fall for the 15th anniversary of the Mad Max-inspired event.

“This song is a testament to my love for the APOC scene and the community,” says Militia Vox. “We are some of the most die-hard, heavy music lovers on the planet. The commitment to the Wastelander lifestyle, the creativity, and the people are like no other. Wasteland is my happy place. It’s where my music and my fire show make the most sense, and they fully accept my artistry – uncensored.”​

About Militia Vox​

Militia Vox is an artist based in New York City, known for her four-octave vocal range and a musical style that blends alternative metal, goth, industrial, and progressive rock. She has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Cyndi Lauper, Twisted Sister, Living Colour, and John Petrucci of Dream Theater.

Militia is also the frontwoman of Judas Priestess, the world’s only all-female Judas Priest tribute band, and has performed a duet with Rob Halford on the track “Push Comes to Shove” by Bad Penny.

Beyond music, Militia has appeared on television as a host and VJ, starred in Off-Broadway productions, and is an advocate for diversity and representation in the rock and metal scenes.

About FleischKrieg​

FleischKrieg is an industrial rock band formed in 2019 by Richard Cranor in Seattle, Washington. The band’s name, meaning “Flesh War” in German, is thematically incrusted in the band’s focus on personal struggle and empowerment.

Their music, described as “Brutalwave”, fuses elements of industrial metal with synth-pop and darkwave influences, drawing inspiration from bands like Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode.

The lineup includes Thomas Crawford on guitar, Nick Mason on drums, and Kaylie Cortez on keyboards. FleischKrieg’s debut album, “Herzblut”, was released in 2021. ​

