AD Ozium, the project of Jeremy Moore, releases the album “Body Without Organs” on Saccharine Underground, out October 15, 2026.

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AD Ozium, the experimental recording project of Washington, D.C. musician Jeremy Moore, released the sophomore full-length album “Body Without Organs” on Saccharine Underground on October 15, 2026.

The 12-track album continues AD Ozium’s fusion of freak folk, no-wave and dark ambient, applying a musique concrète approach across several tracks and presenting them through a vocal and lyrical narrative. It follows the project’s debut, “In the Style of Dead Sparrows.” The tracklist comprises “CsO (intro),” “Accelerationism,” “Thug Bait,” “Terrorgramophone,” “Curse of 39,” “Space of Flows,” “Capitulation,” “Fear of Silence,” “The Illusion of Completeness,” “e/acc: Thirst For Nihilism,” “Most Beloved” and the title track, “Body Without Organs.”

Where AD Ozium’s earlier work examined psychological landscapes, “Body Without Organs” turns outward to address dehumanization, economic exploitation and systemic collapse, drawing on philosophical ideas about the dissolution of fixed identity. The album was produced by AD Ozium and engineered by Andy Baldwin at Metropolis Studios in the UK, with cover art by Steven Archer of Stoneburner and Ego Likeness.

Reviewing the album for Kolchenog, Dzianis Lesnik wrote: “Albums like this demand to be heard rather than described, for they transform the listener’s perception of music and art.” Writing for Aural Aggravation, Christopher Nosnibor described the record this way: “The experience of listening to Body Without Organs is not an easy one: it slowly drags the listener down into murky waters and a troubled headspace, one where confusion and dissonance reign.”

“Body Without Organs” is available on Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://adozium.bandcamp.com/album/body-without-organs" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Body Without Organs by AD Ozium</a>

About AD Ozium

AD Ozium is the experimental recording project of Washington, D.C. musician Jeremy Moore, blending freak folk, no-wave and dark ambient songwriting. The project debuted with the album “In the Style of Dead Sparrows” before following up with “Body Without Organs,” released October 15, 2026, on Saccharine Underground. The new album was produced by AD Ozium, engineered by Andy Baldwin at Metropolis Studios in the UK, and features cover art by Steven Archer of Ego Likeness and Stoneburner.

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