AAAK (As Able As Kane) releases the digital EP “Buildingscape Beats” on COP International, three new tracks out October 16, 2026.

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AAAK (As Able As Kane), the Manchester, UK electro-industrial project of Paul Rawlinson and Simon “Ding” Archer, released the digital EP “Buildingscape Beats” through COP International on October 16, 2026.

The EP contains three tracks: “BSB V3.0” (3:43), “The German Factor” (6:30) and “AI Zombie” (2:42). Paul Rawlinson provides vocals; Simon “Ding” Archer wrote the music and recorded and produced the EP at his own 6dB Recording Studio in Salford, UK.

“AI Zombie” reworks “Techno Zombie,” originally released on the band’s 1990 album “Big Fist,” which also carried “The German Factor” as a CD-only bonus track.

AAAK’s affiliation with COP International dates to May 2026, when the label released the single “Crash.” “Buildingscape Beats” is the band’s first EP for COP International since that release.

In the EP’s Bandcamp notes, AAAK frames “Buildingscape Beats” as a revival of a sound the band says it originated decades earlier: “AAAK invented Buildingscape Beat in 1987. Nearly 40 years later, somebody forgot to kill it.”

“Buildingscape Beats” is available as a digital EP on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://aaakasableaskane.bandcamp.com/album/buildingscape-beats" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Buildingscape Beats by AAAK (As Able As Kane)</a>

About AAAK (As Able As Kane)

AAAK (As Able As Kane) is an electro-industrial band from Manchester, UK. Its lineup has included Brendan McGuirk, Paul Rawlinson and Simon “Ding” Archer. The band’s discography on Discogs begins with the 1989 release “Buildingscapebeat,” followed in 1990 by “Big Fist,” which contained the original version of “Techno Zombie” and carried “The German Factor” as a CD bonus track. Further releases followed in the 2010s, including “The Collection” (2010), the EP “Out Here” (2011), “Totalitarian Tip-Toe” (2012), “Buildingscapebeat XXV” (2013) and “Sweet Sweet Kiss” (2014).

Simon “Ding” Archer also plays in 1919 and in Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, another act on the COP International roster since 2024. He was a member of The Fall from 2003 to 2004 and contributed to later recordings by the band, toured with PJ Harvey in 2004 in a run documented in the film “Please Leave Quietly,” and played bass on the Pixies’ 2014 album “Indie Cindy” following Kim Deal’s departure. He owns and operates 6dB Recording Studio in Salford, UK, where “Buildingscape Beats” was recorded.

AAAK’s affiliation with COP International began with the single “Crash” in May 2026. “Buildingscape Beats” is the band’s first EP for the label.

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