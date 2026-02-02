Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian new wave and synth-pop project Arbeid Adelt! teams up with Antwerp darkwave duo Parkaparaplu for the collaborative album “AA!PKPP”, due 17 April 2026 via Starman Records on 8-track vinyl and 12-track CD. Out this Friday February 6 is a digital double single pairing “Taliban Cocktail Jurk” and “Swastika Elastika“.

The double single is available as a download and on the usual streaming services from 6 February 2026 onwards. The tracks introduce the harsher, more rhythm-driven side of the new repertoire, which has already featured in recent live try-outs where “Taliban Cocktail Jurk”, “Swastika Elastika” and new song “Ultraviolet” appeared in the setlist.

“AA!PKPP” will hold 8 tracks on the vinyl and 12 tracks on the CD edition. “AA!PKPP” follows a run of recent releases that marked Arbeid Adelt!’s return to recording. In 2022 the group issued the EP “Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier” on Starman Records as a prelude to the 2023 album “Het Heelal Is Hier“. In 2025 they released the ultra-limited cassette EP “Herrie!2025“.

To support the album, Arbeid Adelt! and Parkaparaplu line up club and festival shows in Belgium and the Netherlands throughout spring and early summer 2026. Current dates include:

21 February 2026 – Pelter Skelter, Pelt (BE)

7 March 2026 – Zaal Muziekcentrum Goedleven, Oostakker (Ghent, BE)

18 April 2026 – Bibelot, Dordrecht (NL)

24 April 2026 – Porgy & Bess, Terneuzen (NL)

25 April 2026 – ’t Zomerlief, Mariakerke (Ghent, BE)

2 May 2026 – MACCA Club, Hasselt (BE)

9 May 2026 – Muziekgieterij, Maastricht (NL)

15 May 2026 – Willem Twee, ’s-Hertogenbosch (NL)

16 May 2026 – De Kelk, Bruges (BE)

5 June 2026 – Hnita Jazz Club, Heist-op-den-Berg (BE)

6 June 2026 – De Singer, Rijkevorsel (BE)

20 June 2026 – Djingel Djangel, Antwerp (BE)

4 July 2026 – Dreeffestival, Tielt (BE)

10 November 2026 – De Kapel, Mol (BE)

Additional dates are expected.

About Arbeid Adelt!

Marcel Vanthilt formed Arbeid Adelt! in 1981 with saxophonist and keyboard player Jan Van Roelen. From the outset they combined drum machines, saxophone and synths with Dutch-language lyrics and an experimental new wave approach. Their early singles “Ik Sta Scherp” (1981) and “De dag dat het zonlicht niet meer scheen” (1982) pushed the band on Flemish radio and television.

The first mini-album “Jonge Helden” and the follow-up “Le Chagrin En Quatre-Vingts” both appeared in 1983 on Parlophone. Guitarist Luc Van Acker joined during this period, with the line-up later expanded by guitarist Willy Lambregt (Willy Willy) and singer Dani Klein, who would go on to co-found Vaya Con Dios. Singles released during this time include such as “Lekker Westers”, “Geen Ekskuzes Meer”, “Wittekomhie” and “Décoiffé”.

A major-label deal with Virgin led to the 1991 album “Des Duivels Oorkussen” and singles including “Nergens Heen” and “Johnniie Sexpistool”. After the compilation “Bijna Heeft Nog Nooit Een Haas Geschoten…” (1993) and the 1994 album “Noblësse Oblige”, band activity decreased while Vanthilt’s television career at broadcasters such as BRT, VPRO, MTV Europe and the BBC became more prominent.

Arbeid Adelt! re-emerged in the 2000s with reunion shows, including appearances at BIMfest and later festival slots at events such as Pukkelpop and Lokerse Feesten. A new studio chapter started with the album “Slik” (2015), followed by archive and reissue projects like “Jonge Helden + Le Chagrin En Quatre-Vingts + Extras” and the 2023 full-length “Het Heelal Is Hier”, again released via Starman Records.

Recent years have seen a steady flow of EPs and collaborations: the 2022 EP “Het Heelal is hier”, the cassette “Herrie!2025”, and remix projects such as “Happy Is Geen Nederlands (Mohawktomahawk20minmix)”.

About Parkaparaplu

Parkaparaplu is a darkwave-oriented duo from Antwerp formed by vocalist, lyricist and keyboard player Emma Rotsaert and guitarist and musical director Geert Vanbever. The band is now part of the Arbeid Adelt! live line-up, with Parkaparaplu operating in parallel as their own project.

The duo released their debut album “De Dood Van Een Tuinkabouter” on Wagonmaniac Music, followed by singles such as “Banden en Baanruis” and “Liefde Is Dood”. Rotsaert also plays the lead role in the Ensor-nominated television drama series “How To Kill Your Sister”, while Vanbever has past credits in projects including Wizards Of Ooze, Rudy Trouvé Septet, Dead Man Ray and Tuff Guac, and has worked with musicians such as Hugh Cornwell and Budgie.

