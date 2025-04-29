Arbeid Adelt! release limited cassette EP ‘Herrie!2025’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian electropop act Arbeid Adelt! will release their new EP “Herrie!2025” via Starman Records on May 1, 2025. The new material follows the group’s 2022 album “Slik” and 2023’s “Het Heelal is Hier”, both released after a long hiatus.

“Herrie!2025” will be issued as an ultra-limited edition cassette with a free download code. The EP includes four new tracks: “Herrie”, “Biseksuele Birmees”, “Knipmes Freejazz”, and “Recalcitrant”, totaling over 20 minutes of music. The cassette is available with a choice of black or white cover. According to the band’s announcement, the EP responds to the contemporary noise of the world, with the motto: “Er is zoveel herrie dezer dagen, daar kan best nog wel wat herrie bij”, Dutch for “There’s so much noise these days, a bit more noise won’t hurt.”

Arbeid Adelt! also confirmed that a new full repertoire has been prepared and will be released later in 2025.

<a href="https://arbeidadelt.bandcamp.com/album/herrie">HERRIE! by Arbeid Adelt!</a>

About Arbeid Adelt!

Arbeid Adelt! is an avant-garde electropop band from Belgium, originally formed in the early 1980s by Marcel Vanthilt and Jan Vanroelen.

The group became known for its experimental and often provocative style, gaining recognition with early releases like “Jonge Helden” (1983) and “Le Duc Nougat” (1984). After a series of disbandments and reunions, the band returned with “Slik” in 2022, marking their first full-length album in decades. It was followed by 2023’s “Het Heelal is Hier”.

One of the band’s most famous tracks is “De Dag dat het Zonlicht Niet Meer Scheen“, a cover of the Shocking Blue song, reimagined with a dark twist.

Arbeid Adelt! has worked with various collaborators over the years, including Jean-Marie Aerts and Luc Van Acker. Their latest releases are issued by Starman Records, based in Belgium. The current lineup features Vanthilt and Vanroelen, with guest contributions during live shows.

Live performances in support of the new EP will begin in June 2025. Confirmed dates include June 7 at Djingel Djangel in Antwerp, June 13 at Retie Rockt, June 14 at Cinema Plaza in Duffel, and June 21 at Tropiscale in Overijse.

