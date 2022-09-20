Belgium’s electropop avant garde act Arbeid Adelt! launches all new EP ‘Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier’
(Photo by Paul Decock) Out via Starman Records is the new double single/5-track EP (digital/cassette) “Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier” by Belgium’s electropop avant garde act Arbeid Adelt!.
The EP acts as a prelude to the new full album “Het Heelal Is Hier” to be released in early 2023. It will come exactly 40 years after the legendary mini-album “Jonge Helden” and their classic “Lekker Westers”.
The new album will be their first since 2016’s “Slik”. You can view the video for the title track below.
About Arbeid Adelt!
Arbeid Adelt! was founded in 1981 by Marcel Vanthilt (pseudonym Max Georg Alexander) and Jan Vanroelen (David Salamon). They broke through (in Flanders) with the song “De dag dat het zonlicht niet meer scheen”. The song was originally going to be called “De dag dat de dokter geen pillen meer voorschreef”, but Jan Vanroelen didn’t like that. The song’s lyrics were changed leading to a conflict with John Terra, who had released a schlager of the same title. Other well-known songs are “Lekker Westers”, “Death Disco” and “Stroom”.
Other musicians who have been part of the band were Luc Van Acker, Willy Willy and Dani Klein. Around 1992, Arbeid Adelt! split up for a long time.
On August 2, 2007, a reunion concert was held during Theater Aan Zee in Ostend in honor of Marcel Vanthilt’s fiftieth birthday. October 31, the group reunited for a performance on Sinner’s Day in Hasselt (Belgium). The group performed in December 2011 during the Turnhout Comics Festival, where they gave a “comic concert” with well-known cartoonists such as Kim, Ilah, Serge Baeken and Lectrr.
At Pukkelpop 2015, they announced they were back and signed a new record deal and new work was released on September 2, 2015.
Here’s a list of their albums, cult in Flanders, not so much abroad.
- “Jonge helden” (1983)
- “Le chagrin en quatre-vingts” (1983)
- “Des duivels oorkussen” (1991)
- “Bijna heeft nog nooit een haas geschoten” (Compilatie, 1993)
- “Methode champenoise” (1994)
- “Slik” (2015)
