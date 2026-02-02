Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles–based gothic metal band Our Frankenstein joins Psyclon Nine on the “Gods Not Here” US tour from 1 February to 7 March 2026, supporting the 2025 album “Magnum Spire Hotel,” released through Reclamation Records. We already announced that Clockwork Echo would be tour with Psyclon Nine earlier.

Gods Not Here 2026 tour dates with Our Frankenstein

Feb 1 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

Feb 4 – Austin, TX – Elysium

Feb 5 – Dallas, TX – Limbo Room at Ruins

Feb 7 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

Feb 8 – West Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club

Feb 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Feb 14 – Bradenton, FL – Oscura

Feb 17 – Richmond, VA – Fallout

Feb 18 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

Feb 19 – Thomasville, PA – Racehorse Tavern

Feb 20 – New York, NY – Stimulate

Feb 21 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

Feb 22 – Columbus, OH – The Summit Music Hall

Feb 24 – Ferndale, MI – Orchid Theatre

Feb 25 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Feb 26 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

Feb 27 – Denver, CO – Roxy Theatre

Mar 3 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Mar 4 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

Mar 5 – Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides

Mar 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Bar Sinister

“Magnum Spire Hotel” is a concept album built around a haunted high-rise hotel, using each “floor” as a setting for different psychological states and narratives. Thematically the record links this fictional setting to addiction, mental illness, and confrontation with personal trauma.

The album was released digitally on 25 April 2025, following 2022’s full-length “HYPERCULT,” with production, mixing, mastering and co-writing handled by Psyclon Nine frontman Nero Bellum.

About Our Frankenstein

Based in Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County, Our Frankenstein is an industrial rock / gothic metal project formed in 2013 by vocalist Ryan Frankenstein and keyboardist Ivan Vermillion, initially under the name “Cherry Frankenstein” before settling on the current moniker. The present recording and live lineup consists of Ryan Frankenstein (vocals), Ivan Vermillion (keyboards), Nick Chase (guitar), Joseph Straza (bass) and Sam Sandoval (guitar).

The band launched into the scene with singles such as “From the Grave” (2016) and “You Are a Witness” (2017), followed by the four-track “Scorpion Eye EP” in May 2018.

In 2020, Our Frankenstein issued the album “A Pale Horse,” offering a blend of gothic rock and industrial metal, before releasing the full-length “HYPERCULT” in June 2022. Production and mastering credits were shared between Seven Dunbar and Nero Bellum, with tracks like “T.S.O.V.,” “Inhale” and “Addiction Game”.

A run of singles and EPs in 2022–2024 followed including “Bubonic,” “Internal Corruption,” “Illuminate,” “Judas Dance” and “Kerosene”. It led directly into the current album “Magnum Spire Hotel,” released in April 2025 as the follow-up to “HYPERCULT.”

