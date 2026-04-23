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American artist Antoni Maiovvi has been active for quite some time and can look back on an impressive body of work. At the beginning of this year, he teamed up with Sonic Groove for the first time to release “Subsonic Schizophrenia”, an EP consisting of four tracks.

This release feels like a fusion of Dark-Techno with elements of Acid music, alongside deeper, darker, and more atmospheric textures. Antoni Maiovvi compels listeners to move to his brooding tones, reinforced by hostile atmospheres and, at times, sharper, icy sequences. Personally, I prefer the two tracks where he leans more into Acid, as they evoke to me the American Acid scene of the early ’90s.

Overall, this EP is a strong addition to Sonic Groove’s already rich and high-quality roster. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Face Dancer”:

https://maiovvi.bandcamp.com/track/face-dancer

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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