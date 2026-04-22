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French electro-metal trio Krystal System will release “Da Punch” on June 26, 2026 via Spleen+. The 13-track digital edition is available via Bandcamp, while the Alfa Matrix Store has the CD up for pre-order . Note that the “Da Punch” CD version includes two bonus tracks (“Newclear Winter” and the 2025 version of the track). The line-up for the album recording was Bonnie, N°7, and bassist φ (Phi).

“Da Punch” follows the June 2025 EP “Éclats Rouges”, which marked the band’s first studio release since “Rage” in 2013 and the first with Phi in the line-up. The new album also includes a cover of Front 242’s “Headhunter.”

<a href="https://spleenplus.bandcamp.com/album/da-punch" rel="noopener">Da Punch by Krystal System</a>

About Krystal System

Krystal System started in Paris in April 2006 under the name Krystal. The band offers a blend of alternative rock, metal, electronic music, and cyberpunk. The original duo consisted of Bonnie on vocals and guitar and N°7 on vocals, synths, and machines. A first demo, “Demain n’existe pas,” came before the project gained early exposure through the 2007 International Cravefest Video Awards and concerts in France and Switzerland.

Around 2007 the duo signed with Alfa Matrix and adopted the name Krystal System. Their debut album, “Underground,” was released on November 14, 2008. It was followed by the seven-track EP “Underground: VooDoo Night Sessions” on November 27, 2009, then by “Nuclear” on June 17, 2011 and “Rage” on March 15, 2013.

The current line-up adds Phi on bass. That three-piece formation was already in place for “Éclats Rouges”, and it remains the line-up for “Da Punch.”

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