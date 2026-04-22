April 22, 2026

Krystal System set ‘Da Punch’ for June 26 on CD and digital

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 22, 2026
Krystal System

Krystal System

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French electro-metal trio Krystal System will release “Da Punch” on June 26, 2026 via Spleen+. The 13-track digital edition is available via Bandcamp, while the Alfa Matrix Store has the CD up for pre-order . Note that the “Da Punch” CD version includes two bonus tracks (“Newclear Winter” and the 2025 version of the track). The line-up for the album recording was Bonnie, N°7, and bassist φ (Phi).

“Da Punch” follows the June 2025 EP “Éclats Rouges”, which marked the band’s first studio release since “Rage” in 2013 and the first with Phi in the line-up. The new album also includes a cover of Front 242’s “Headhunter.”

About Krystal System

Krystal System started in Paris in April 2006 under the name Krystal. The band offers a blend of alternative rock, metal, electronic music, and cyberpunk. The original duo consisted of Bonnie on vocals and guitar and N°7 on vocals, synths, and machines. A first demo, “Demain n’existe pas,” came before the project gained early exposure through the 2007 International Cravefest Video Awards and concerts in France and Switzerland.

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Around 2007 the duo signed with Alfa Matrix and adopted the name Krystal System. Their debut album, “Underground,” was released on November 14, 2008. It was followed by the seven-track EP “Underground: VooDoo Night Sessions” on November 27, 2009, then by “Nuclear” on June 17, 2011 and “Rage” on March 15, 2013.

The current line-up adds Phi on bass. That three-piece formation was already in place for “Éclats Rouges”, and it remains the line-up for “Da Punch.”

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