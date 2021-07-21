New wave/post-punk artist Jason Priest debuts with ‘Jason Priest Is Missing’

Out via the brand new label Midnight Mannequin Records (based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and run by Adam Black) is the debut album by new wave/post-punk artist Jason Priest. Expect a mix of synthpop and new wave, with some darkwave and goth thrown in it.

Jason Priest is the post-punk/synthpop alter ego of Antoni Maiovvi. Originally from Bristol, UK (and now residing in the US), Maiovvi is the co-founder of Giallo Disco Records, and has released previous work on Death Waltz Originals, Burning Witches Records, and Lunaris Records, among many others. He’s also the creative force behind a long list of horror soundtracks, both real and imagined.

Jason Priest is a new alter ego for Maiovvi representing a British punk rocker who heads to New York City in 1982 on the heels of a brand new record deal, only to spend the better part of the decade strung out on amphetamines and drowning in alcohol. Now, Jason is back in London with renewed energy from both the change of scenery and, more importantly, a newfound sobriety. An interesting take on things we must say.

Jason Priest debuted in 2018 with the “King-Kill/33°” EP and 2019’s “Nightmare Boy” EP which you can check below. On “Jason Priest Is Missing” you may expect 8 tracks with ingredients from New Order, 80s synthpop acts, The Cure and more. The album is available digitally and on vinyl via Bandcamp. A first vinyl version is already sold out, a second is still available.

You can check out the full album below.

This is the music video for lead single “When The Clown Cries”.

This is the music video for the second single “White Anglo-Saxon Protestants”.