November 12, 2026

Anton and Tout Debord share video for ‘Répression’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 12, 2026

Paris coldwave project Anton, led by Anton Steinbock, has released the single “Répression” with a video made with artist Tout Debord, out now on Bandcamp.

Anton and Tout Debord share video for 'Répression'
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Anton, the Paris-based coldwave project led by Anton Steinbock, has released “Répression”, a single out now on Bandcamp, together with an official video made with fellow coldwave artist Tout Debord. The track was produced by Leonid Diaghilev.

Related newsAnton shares video for new single 'Serpent Des Villes', first taste of EP 'Tôt Ou Tard'

Ringing guitars and a firm, deliberate bassline anchor the song, with synths that lean toward the French coldwave lineage of Asylum Party and Little Nemo and a melancholic tone comparable to the Scottish band Lowlife. Steinbock delivers the vocal in a low, echoing register, moving between French and English across the track. The lyrics turn on despair, fixation and religious imagery, casting love as a transaction involving devotion, punishment and sacrifice: “Pray for me tonight / Blinded by your light / Stigmatize my mind / Your lost paradise.”

The video, directed by Tout Debord (Leonid Diaghilev) with additional cinematography by Sylvester Engbrox, layers performance footage over religious imagery, cemeteries and stone monuments. “Répression” follows the earlier single “Never Freed Myself” and continues the post-punk direction of Anton’s prior releases.

About Anton

Anton is the coldwave project of Anton Steinbock, based in Paris and active since 2024. The project’s debut release, the “Volcan” EP, came out on Detriti Records, followed by the “Glacier” EP on Icy Cold Records. Side-Line covered the combined edition, “Glacier / Volcan,” released in April 2025. Steinbock has since expanded Anton into a live configuration with Gabriela Guyez, performing material that ranges from harder post-punk to synth-driven darkwave. “Répression,” released in September 2026 in collaboration with Tout Debord, follows the single “Never Freed Myself” and is the project’s latest release.

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