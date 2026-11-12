November 12, 2026

Kind Kid releases dark synthpop single ‘Bleed’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 12, 2026

Kind Kid, the Brooklyn project of Julien Martinez, has released the dark synthpop single “Bleed,” the last single before his album out October 9.

Kind Kid releases dark synthpop single 'Bleed'
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Kind Kid, the Brooklyn, New York project of Julien Martinez, has released “Bleed”, a dark synthpop single available now through Bandcamp. “Bleed” is Martinez’s final single before his debut album, due October 9, 2026.

The track was recorded at Golden Dice Studios in Brooklyn, produced by Dutchrevz and Martinez, and mixed and mastered by Michele Ricci. Eighties synthpop structures carry a darker undertow, with eerie synth flourishes and cold, dissonant tones set against a steady dance beat, pulling toward the gothic electronics of Clan of Xymox and the modern darkwave of Boy Harsher.

“Bleed” is written from the position of someone left to process an argument after the other party has already walked away. “I thought of it as some metaphorical situation where someone’s been left behind after some sort of attack, left to ‘bleed,’” Martinez said. “Sometimes a situation can feel so much different to one person than the other.” The lyrics repeat images and phrases across the song, a structure that mirrors replaying an unresolved conflict rather than moving past it.

About Kind Kid

Kind Kid is the solo project of Julien Martinez, previously based in Texas and now working out of Brooklyn, New York. “Bleed” follows a series of singles released under the Kind Kid name and precedes Martinez’s debut album, scheduled for October 9, 2026. The project’s sound draws on eighties synthpop songwriting filtered through the darker textures of gothic and darkwave electronics.

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